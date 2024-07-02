FREE PODCAST 7/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Wells: Money in the Bank predictions, Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy part two, Chad Gable, on-site report, callers (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Kelly Wells from the PWTorch. They begin discussing Money in the Bank including predictions for the men’s match at the start. Also, Bo Dallas-Uncle Howdy, the latest with The Judgment Day, Chad Gable’s plea to Otis, and much more with video callers, emails, chat room interaction, and an on-site report from Nate Lindberg who attended in Boston.

