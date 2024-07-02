ALL ELITE ASSESSMENT – BRITT BAKER: Revisiting what Baker’s journey in AEW has been so far and what could be her future path

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In my latest All Elite Assessment, I’ll once again be jumping into my Pro Wrestling DeLorean as I revisit a previous column. Tony Khan’s recent pre PPV press conference made mention of long-term absentee, Dr Britt Baker. Once an unofficial pillar of the promotion, Baker has disappeared from our screens with barely a television mention to explain her hiatus. Let’s journey back a year ago to my original column on Britt Baker and assess the assessment. What happened to Britt Baker and which direction could she go on her long awaited return?

What I said then

June 1, 2023

Britt Baker is an AEW original and undeniably one of the most popular female acts in the company. Fiercely loyal to AEW, a move to the WWE in the short-term seems unlikely. The current Originals vs Outcasts feud has given the women’s division a focus and there are still match ups to explore amongst the competitors. If Jamie Hayter was to lose the title as soon as Double or Nothing then Baker would be an obvious first opponent for new champion Toni Storm.

With the next Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on the horizon would Baker be interested in defending her crown? Another match yet untapped by AEW would be a clash between alphas Baker and Jade Cargill. Could Baker challenge for Cargills TBS Title, thus ending the champions undefeated streak in the process? It would certainly provide a compelling opponent for Cargill and culminate in a PPV battle between the two.

With rumors of an association between AEW and Stardom, another unique match up could be possible for Forbidden Door 2. Dependent on Mercedes Moné’s injury status, a rivalry between Baker and Mone would be box-office gold and provide a stellar hook for the PPV.

The Assessment Assessed

A lot has changed for the AEW Women’s Division since my original assessment. Jade Cargill has left for WWE, Jamie Hayter suffered a long-term injury and has been absent from AEW television ever since, Toni Storm has morphed into the Hollywood caricature that many love (and some loathe) and Mercedes Moné became All Elite’s most high profile female signee.

My initial suggestions on the direction for Britt Baker make for sobering reading one year removed. A personal feud with Hayter was hampered by injury, Baker failed to defend the Owen Hart tournament crown with a 2023 quarter final exit to Ruby Soho and Jade Cargill left the promotion.

Indeed, Baker herself only competed in 14 matches since the publication of my column. Losing efforts in the Women’s World Title four-way at the inaugural All In 2023 event, another four-way defeat in a World Title eliminator in September 2023 and a TBS Title loss to Kris Statlander in Baker’s last match to date all pointed towards a downward character trajectory.

Perhaps noting the need for a change in direction, Baker herself stated that she was taking a step back due to a perceived negative fan reaction to her persistent on screen presence. Whether her comments were real or kayfabe could be debated. Was Baker playing into a heel persona blaming the fans for her absence or was it a real life acknowledgment from the multi-talented star that stepping away may increase her value to AEW in the longer term?

It must be noted that the former Women’s Champion lengthy absence is another example of AEW’s radio silence when a star is on hiatus. The apparent policy from All Elite only leaves a void which is inevitably filled with rumor and innuendo. Countless AEW stars such as Ricky Starks, Miro, Hangman Adam Page, Darby Allin, and the aforementioned Jade Cargill have disappeared from weekly television without reference or explanation.

The lack of explanation leads to online theories which harm both the performer and promotion alike. Is the performer injured? Are they benched due to creative differences? When will they return? Will they ever return? Baker is yet another victim of this baffling company decision. Yes, when Baker returns unexpectedly it will lead to a initial pop from the live crowd but AEW have surprised the audience on many occasion in their short history with little long term benefit.

On a positive note, all this tumult does offer some compelling options moving forward.

Future

With AEW live gates, television ratings, and overall perception at a historic low, perhaps now is the perfect time for the devious dentist to return to AEW screens?

One avenue could be the pursuit of Mercedes Moné and her TBS Title. As an AEW original, Baker could return affronted that another alpha female has taken her place atop the All Elite Totem pole. This feud would position Baker as the returning babyface, defending the company she is proud of building against a perceived interloper using All Elite to further her multimedia career. The current TBS Champion could easily slide into the egotistical heel role and give the two stars a high profile rivalry that could carry the AEW Women’s Division through late 2024 into early 2025.

Another potential direction could be an onscreen relationship with off-screen beau Adam Cole. Even the most optimistic AEW fan would acknowledge that the Undisputed Kingdom storyline has been a dud and weakened, the perception of Cole as a main event level competitor in the process. Why not bring this widely-acknowledged truth to the screen? Baker could return aggrieved with Cole for his behavior in her absence. Cole could acknowledge the error of his strategy and form a heel power couple with his real life partner in the process. As a heel pair, the power couple could see a rejuvenation in fortunes with Cole as the competitor and Baker the brains behind the renaissance.

Revisiting the previous Jamie Hayter association could also be an option. With both Hayter and Baker due to return from injury, a feud between the two could be a natural fit. If rehabilitation timetables allow, then a showdown between the two at this years All In event at Wembley Stadium would be a decent addition to the card. The short turnaround between now and late August though could be problematic when formulating a compelling rivalry.

Verdict

With the free agent market looking lean and the star power of various recent signees arguably wasted, AEW has a free pass with a returning Britt Baker. As detailed, there are several ready made feuds for Baker to drop into and if anything else her returning presence to weekly television should give the division a jolt in the short-term.

