AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/26): Amin’s alt-perspective report with analysis of MJF-Ospreay exchange, White vs. Fenix, Swerve & Ospreay vs. Gates of Agony, more Forbidden Door hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JUNE 26, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. AT KEYWEST CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 3,855 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,519.

—AEW Dynamite started with a cold open. MJF came out to start the show to a big reaction. He asked them to cut his music. Huge chants of MJF from the crowd. MJF was about to address the crowd. Daniel Garcia came out to a big reaction from the crowd. MJF said he was glad the people of Buffalo love him. He told Garcia to tread lightly. Garcia thanked MJF for saving him. He said MJF got involved in his business. He said everything in Buffalo is his business. He said he wasn’t sure why MJF was out here. He presumed MJF was going to say bad things about the city of Buffalo. He pointed out his family at ringside.

He said he wanted to explain why he’s out here. The crowd cheered as he said he wanted to say nice things about MJF. He spoke about not doing a whole lot here nine months ago. He spoke about MJF being the longest and youngest AEW World Champion. The crowd chanted for MJF. He spoke about having a conversation with MJF. He said MJF saw him as more than a background character and a lackey. He said MJF saw him as a pillar of AEW. He said it was one of the most embarrassing moments when he challenged MJF for the AEW World Title. He said that loss motivated him that you could ever imagine. He said that the match motivated him and helped the fans show him respect. He said he doesn’t want to just be a pillar. He said he can be the backbone and future that AEW is built on. The crowd chanted for Danny. He thanked MJF for that. He said he’s going to have the whole city of Buffalo come after MJF if he says something bad about the city.

MJF said he didn’t come out here to talk trash to the fine people of Buffalo. He said he came out here for two reasons. He plugged his match with Hechicero at AEW Forbidden Door. He then plugged his return to AEW Collision next Saturday in Mississippi. He said he was going to call Garcia to the ring. He was going to ask Garcia a question. He first had something to tell Garcia. He told Garcia “thank you.” The crowd cheered as they shook hands. He gave Garcia credit for putting over what he does for the AEW roster backstage. He said nobody else in the back can beat him to take his spot. He said he didn’t offer Garcia an AEW World Title match out of pity. He said he gave Garcia a title match because he earned it. They bumped fists. He said he and Garcia are alike. He said he beat Garcia without beating a sweat. He was censored while saying something else. He put Garcia over Garcia for not running from the grind but being the grind. He challenged Garcia to a match at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The crowd cheered.

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay came out to a big reaction. The crowd chanted for Ospreay. He said he didn’t come out here to interrupt. He said he came out here to appreciate Daniel Garcia. He said Garcia has been racking up wins and wanted to challenge him to an AEW International Title match. He wanted to sweeten the deal for Garcia. He said the AEW World Title will be on the line as well when he beats “Swerve” Strickland at Forbidden Door. Ospreay offered a match. Garcia accepted the challenge. They shook hands. Ospreay starred in MJF’s direction and left the ring. MJF told Garcia to focus on Ospreay’s challenge. MJF left the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a pretty interesting segment. Dynamite was in Garcia’s hometown of Buffalo, New York. They put him in a promo segment with arguably two of AEW biggest stars in MJF and Ospreay. I liked how they tried to make Garcia feel like a star. MJF and Ospreay both did a good job making Garcia feel like a key player on AEW. With that said, Garcia came off much below on the star scale behind MJF and Ospreay. The tease of Ospreay coming out was nicely done. It looks like they are setting up MJF and Ospreay for Forbidden Door. This was a good segment to start the show. The only thing that I didn’t like was the way MJF plugged his match at Forbidden Door. He did nothing to get me interested in the match with Hechicero. To be fair, I wasn’t interested in the match when it was first announced.)

—AEW World Champion “Swerve” Strickland was backstage with Prince Nana. He wondered why Ospreay was offering AEW World Title matches before he won the title. He said Ospreay doesn’t have the strength to carry two worlds on his shoulders. He told Ospreay to be there when they faced the Gates of Agony. He said Ospreay had a focus problem. He said that’s not a good mindset for a world champion.

(1) BLACKPOOL COMBAT CLUB (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. LOS INGORNOBLIS DE JAPON (Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan)

Bryan Danielson joined commentary for the match. Both teams got solid reactions from the crowd. Claudio and Takagi began the match exchanging big strikes. Claudio went for a charge but Shingo moved out of the way. Takagi caught Claudio with a hip toss. Takahashi ran wild catching Yuta with a running head scissors. Takagi and Takahashi rocked Yuta with a double shoulder tackle. Titan followed by hitting a tope to Yuta on the floor for a near fall. Yuta responded by rocking Titan with an enzuigiri. Claudio caught Titan flying off the ropes with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. [c]

Moxley launched Takahashi out of the ring as they returned from break. Titan caught Claudio with a leaping double stomp. Takagi ran wild planting Claudio and Moxley with a DDT/flatliner combo. Takagi rocked Moxley with a jab/lariat combo. Takahashi rocked Yuta with a superkick. Yuta responded by sending Takahashi flying a German Suplex. Takahashi caught Wheeler charging with a Death Valley Driver for two. Takahashi placed Wheeler in a Dragon Sleeper. Moxley whacked Takahashi with a chair for the DQ.

WINNERS: Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Titan via DQ in 10:50.

—A huge brawl broke out between both teams after the match. The crowd cheered as Tetusuya Naito came out. Moxley and Naito brawled to the back. Takagi rocked Yuta with repeated elbow smashes. Danielson entered the ring to make the save. Danielson and Takagi had a face off inside the ring. [c]

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fun action packed match till the lame DQ finish. This was a clear example of them not wanting to beat either team clean so they went with the lame DQ finish. A fine post-match brawl between Moxley and Naito building up the IWGP World Heavyweight Title match. I liked the stare down between Danielson and Takagi. I’m pretty sure Danielson is going to win at Forbidden Door. Danielson and Takagi is a match that I’m looking forward to seeing at Forbidden Door.)

(2) JAY WHITE vs. REY FENIX — Owen Hart Tournament Quarter Final Match

The referee sent both teams to the back before the match started. White started early, rocking Fenix with shoulder tackles. The crowd was split chanting for Fenix and White. Fenix responded by catching White with a springboard crossbody. Fenix followed rocking White with a tope on the floor. White responded by running Fenix into the barricade. White planted Fenix with a neck breaker for two. [c]

Fenix nailed White with a superkick as they returned from break. Fenix made a comeback rocking White with a rope walk kick. Fenix followed by hitting a frog splash for two. Fenix applied a rolling hurricanrana for another two count. White responded by catching Fenix with a DDT. White battled back, planting Fenix with a brain buster for two. White went for a Bladerunner but Fenix blocked. Fenix responded rocking White with a hook kick. Fenix placed White on his shoulders. White broke free hitting a Bladerunner for the win.

WINNER: Jay White in 9:20 to advance to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

—Christian Cage, Kill Switch, Nick Wayne and Mother Wayne came out after the match. White invited Cage into the ring. Cage refused and left.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid match as both White and Fenix worked well together. A good win for White moving on in the Owen Hart Tournament. The post-match angle was simple to slowly start the build for an AEW World Trios Title match between Bullet Club Gold and The Patriarchy.)

—Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson were backstage. Nick claimed The Acclaimed took advantage of items inside the ring and that helped them get the win. Matthew said they are still the AEW Tag Team Champions. He said Jack Perry will win the TNT Title at Forbidden Door. He said they will insert their own wild card into the Owen Hart Tournament. He said the wild card will run through the title and bring the AEW World Title to The Elite. He said they will have all the gold.

—The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn came out to a good reaction from the crowd. [c]

—The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn were inside the ring as they returned from break. The crowd sang “Scissor Me Daddy!” Max Castor spoke about The Acclaimed facing The Young C*cks inside this ring last week. He said last week’s result was a surprise to nobody. He said they won the match and have earned an AEW World Tag Team Title match. He said they exposed The Young Bucks for who they are for the soft a** self important EVPs they are. He said they can’t run a company right and can’t run from a fight. Anthony Bowens said they have beat them one more time. He said they will have no excuses when they beat them. He said they will beat The Young Bucks and be two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. The Acclaimed were about to scissor.

—AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada came out with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. Okada said “Scissor Me, B*tch!” Matthew told Okada thank you for that Rainmaker. The crowd booed as Matthew told them to show respect for the EVPs. Nicholas challenged The Acclaimed to a six-man tag at Forbidden Door.

Billy Gunn said he had something to say. He said the fans think The Elite suck. He said he would come down there and beat up The Elite by himself. He said he had something better. He spoke about knowing people in high places. He said he knows a President. A video package aired of NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi who appeared on the screen. Tanahashi spoke about his rivalry with Okada from NJPW. He said he’s coming to the Forbidden Door to beat The Elite. Okada began smiling. The Acclaimed music played.

(Amin’s Thoughts: The Elite are still not clicking to me as a top heel act on the show. I think the problem is neither Matthew or Nicholas know how to present themselves as actual television stars. They come off as regular wrestlers in suits who are placed in the top program by the company. I liked the announcement from Tanahashi. It will be fun to see Okada and Tanahashi share the ring together again at the Forbidden Door.)

—Renee Paquette was backstage with Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy. Briscoe spoke about competing for the TNT Title at Forbidden Door. He spoke about Orange facing Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door. O’Reilly did a funny Briscoe impression hyping up Orange vs. Sabre Jr. He hyped his match against Sabre for Dynamite. Briscoe followed by delivering a wild promo on Sabre and hyping up the Forbidden Door PPV.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Mark Briscoe was awesome here in the backstage segment. I would like to see Briscoe featured more on the show.)

(3) “TIMELESS TONI STORM & MINA SHIRAKAWA & MARIAH MAY (w/Luther) vs. SARAYA & ANNA JAY & HARLEY CAMERON

Mariah May came out with Shirakawa as they danced on stage. Cameron got some shine rocking May with strikes. May responded by catching Cameron coming off the ropes with a spinning side slam. The action broke down as Saraya ran Shirakawa into the barricade. [c]

May and Cameron yanked each other down to the mat as they returned from break. Storm ran wild planting Saraya with a German Suplex. Storm followed rocking Saraya with a hip attack. Shirakawa tagged herself into the match. May rocked Cameron with a head butt. Jay planted May with a flatliner. Storm rocked Jay with strikes. Shirakawa rocked Cameron with a spinning back fist. Shirakawa delivered the Mina Driver to Cameron for the win.

WINNERS: Toni Storm, Mariah May & Mina Shirakawa in 7:00.

—Mariah May handed both Shirakawa and Storm champagne glasses after the match. May and Shirakawa began dancing and hugging. May then danced with Storm. Shirakawa grabbed a champagne bottle. Storm ducked as Shirakawa smashed a champagne bottle over May’s head. Storm and Shirakawa both checked on May.

(Amin’s Thoughts: The AEW Women’s division has been a bright spot on the show. The match itself was fun as everyone worked hard. It was nice to see Shirakawa get the win as she will be challenging Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title at Forbidden Door. This wacky triangle with Mariah May being stuck in the middle between Storm and Shirakawa has been fun to watch.)

—They aired a highlight package hyping the Title vs. Title match between Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer for Forbidden Door.

—TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was backstage. She spoke about flying all the way to Mexico to watch Vaquer’s title match. She said she’s here at Dynamite but Vaquer is nowhere to be seen. She said Stephanie must still be salty after she kicked her a** and held both titles above her head. She said there’s a price to pay when you mess with Mone. She said Vaquer has a match on Collision. Mone said she will be ringside for Vaquer’s match at Collision. She said she would right the wrong and will be Two Belt Mone.

—Chris Jericho came out next with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Big Bill spoke about Samoa Joe, Hook and Katsuyori Shibata taking out Keith. He said they had the nerve to challenge them to a six-man tag at Forbidden Door. He said in the wise words of the “Learning Tree” Chris Jericho, when one door closes, another door, perhaps a forbidden door opens. He handed Jericho the mic. Jericho waved to the crowd. He said he’s in AEW for the young guys. He said he brings them into the “Jericho Vortex” to help their careers. He said it’s not fair they hurt Keith.

He said the joke was on Joe. He said they found another partner. He said they got a video. He said he hasn’t watched it yet and wants to see it with everyone. He said their partner was a member of the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame just like him. He named Minoru Suzuki as his partner. Suzuki was shown on the screen. They aired a Suzuki video package with English subtitles. He said he understands why Jericho wants to be his partner. He said he wants to fight Jericho instead. He wondered if Jericho was scared and chickening out? He said he wants nothing to do with the Learning Tree. He challenged Jericho to an FTW Title match. Keith said Jericho was no lame a** chicken.

Samoa Joe’s music played. Joe came out with Hook and Shibata. Joe said that was awkward. He said Jericho was looking for a saviour but struck out again. He said the Learning Tree doesn’t have enough branches. He said he and his crew watched every Learning Tree segment and learned everything they could from their opponents. He said Shibata summed it up as well as anyone. Shibata held up his phone. The phone said “Oh brother, this guy sucks.” The crowd cheered and chanted “this guy sucks.” Joe smiled. Jericho slapped Joe across the face. Joe looked irate. Joe responded by rocking Jericho with a head butt. A brawl broke out between both teams. Joe, Hook and Shibata stood tall inside the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I haven’t been a fan of Jericho’s onscreen act for quite some time now in AEW. I will give Jericho credit he’s going all the way with this new Learning Tree act. The video package with Suzuki flipping the script and refusing to be Jericho’s partner at Forbidden Door was nicely done. Shibata pulling out his cell phone which said Jericho sucks was also pretty funny and pretty accurate right now. With all that said, this didn’t get me interested in wanting to see this six-man tag match at Forbidden Door.)

—Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven were shown in the crowd. NJPW wrestler Gabe Kidd was also shown in the crowd.

(4) KYLE O’REILLY vs. ZACK SABRE JR.

Orange Cassidy joined commentary for the next match. O’Reilly and Sabre began the match with some nice chain wrestling as they were evenly matched. O’Reilly went for an arm but Sabre quickly broke free. Sabre went for an arm bar but O’Reilly quickly broke free. O’Reilly went for a sleeper hold but Sabre broke free. Sabre took control catching O’Reilly with a neck twist. [c]

Sabre caught O’Reilly in a cobra twist as they returned from break. O’Reilly countered by catching Sabre in an ankle lock. O’Reilly made a comeback rocking Sabre with combination strikes. Sabre responded by catching O’Reilly with an inside cradle for a two count. O’Reilly responded by catching Sabre with an arm bar coming off the ropes. Sabre rolled through catching O’Reilly in an ankle lock. O’Reilly reversed back into an ankle lock. Sabre tried to break free but O’Reilly planted him with a backdrop suplex. O’Reilly went for a capture suplex but Sabre broke free. Sabre placed O’Reilly in a triangle hold. Sabre transitioned into an arm bar for the submission win.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr. via submission in 10:55.

—Sabre called Orange Cassidy into the ring. Cassidy checked on O’Reilly. The Undisputed Kingdom entered the ring to check on O’Reilly. Orange and Sabre had a stare down. Robbie Eagles and Shane Haste entered the ring. They stood by Sabre’s side. They are part of Sabre’s TMDK faction. Tomohiro Ishii came out and stood by Orange’s side. Kidd was standing on the ring apron jawing at everyone.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I very much enjoyed the match as both O’Reilly and Sabre worked a great technical wrestling match. A strong clean win for Sabre before he faces Orange at Forbidden Door. There was too much going on in the post-match angle and not in a way that would get you more excited to order the Forbidden Door show. The post-match just felt like something to find a way to cram as many people on the show.)

(5) “SWERVE” STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) & WILL OSPREAY vs. GATES OF AGONY (Bishop Kaun & Toa Lion)

Strickland and Ospreay both got strong reactions from the crowd. Ospreay and Strickland argued about who wanted to start the match. Ospreay shined early, nailing Kaun with a springboard forearm for a near fall. Strickland planted Kaun with a rolling flatliner. Ospreay followed with a standing moonsault for a near fall. Kaun moved out of the way as Ospreay almost booted Strickland. Liona took advantage attacking both Strickland and Ospreay. [c]

Strickland went to make a tag but Kaun yanked Ospreay off the ring apron. Kaun and Liona planted Strickland with a double spinebuster for a two count. Strickland battled back, planting Kaun with a brainbuster. Ospreay ran wild rocking Kaun and Liona with a double handspring kick. Ospreay followed by hitting a standing Shooting Star Press on Kaun for a near fall. Liona stopped Ospreay from climbing the ropes. Kaun planted Ospreay with a Super Jackhammer but Strickland made the save.

Strickland rocked Liona with a Swerve Stomp on the floor. Ospreay caught Kaun with a Spanish Fly for two. Ospreay teased the Tiger Driver but hesitated. Kaun moved as Ospreay nailed Strickland with a superkick. Liona sent Ospreay flying with a pounce for two. Strickland rocked Liona with a running boot. Ospreay and Strickland delivered a pump kick/Poisonrana combo. Ospreay followed by hitting an OzCutter but Liona kicked out at two. Strickland snapped Kaun’s hand as Ospreay watched. Ospreay delivered the Hidden Blade to Liona for the win.

WINNERS: “Swerve” Strickland & Will Ospreay in 10:10.

—Strickland and Ospreay played to the crowd after the match. Ospreay yanked the AEW World Title from Strickland. Strickland didn’t take kindly to this. Strickland kicked Ospreay on the back of his leg. Strickland laid out Ospreay with a House Call kick. Strickland placed the AEW World Title over his shoulder while standing over a fallen Ospreay.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid tag team match. The big problem with this match is how far Kaun and Liona have fallen down the cards. There was no way they were going to beat Strickland or Ospreay before their AEW World Title match. This was all about the post-match angle. The angle was fine adding more tension between two top babyfaces right now in AEW. I don’t think Ospreay is winning the title at Forbidden Door. I’m curious to see the finish they have planned for the match. Ospreay has been very strongly protected since coming to AEW. Could MJF possibly cost Ospreay the title and that starts the build for their match at All In.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a good episode of Dynamite. Forbidden Door doesn’t feel as special as it was before. The reason being AEW signing NJPW biggest stars has made Forbidden Door feel less special. I still thought they did a good job building up PPV on Dynamite. As usual, most AEW PPV are very good. I expect Forbidden Door to be a very long but good show.