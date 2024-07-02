VIP AUDIO 7/1 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Money in the Bank matches set, Bo Dallas-Uncle Howdy, Rey vs. Dom, Drew vs. Sheamus vs. Dragunov, more (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 1 edition of WWE Raw start to finish including the finalization of the Money in the Bank matches, the second installment of the Bo Dallas-Uncle Howdy interview, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Ilja Dragunov in a stellar main event, and more.

