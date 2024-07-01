WWE RAW RESULTS (7/1): Money in the Bank hype, Seth’s in-ring promo on facing Priest Liv defends against Zelina, Kross vs. Xavier

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JULY 01, 2024

BOSTON, MASS. AT TD GARDEN

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Jey Uso making his way to the ring to address the Money in the Bank ladder match. Jey started listing all the people that would not win the briefcase before being interrupted by Chad Gable. Gable gloated about surviving the Wyatt Sick6’s attack, the loss of his family and facing two monsters last week. Gable said that he would become Master in the Bank and criticized Jey for abandoning his family. Jey said that he did what Gable’s family did and abandoned a manipulative scumbag.

– Gable started a brawl, but Jey quickly shut him down, nearly hitting him with an Uso Splash. As Gable recuperated at ringside, the lights started turning off and the Wyatt Sick6’s theme started playing. Gable retreated through the crowd avoiding numerous members of the Wyatt Sick6 while Nikki Cross showed up at ringside to leave another message on the commentary table.

(Pomares’s Analysis: An alright opening segment to set up the latest installment in the Wyatt Sick6’s angle. The angle was once again shot brilliantly, but isn’t much different to last week’s. I hope that the Wyatt Sick6 have more varied in-ring angles in the future because I don’t think I’ll be that interested to see a variation of the same bit for the next month.)

[Commercial Break]

– Michael Cole once again sent the VHS tape given to him to the production truck.

(1) XAVIER WOODS (w/Kofi Kingston) vs. KARRION KROSS (w/Scarlett & Akam & Rezar & Paul Ellering)

Woods attacked Kross with chops to the chest, but Kross responded with a pair of elbow strikes and a Xploder. Woods managed to low-bridge Kross and crush him with a Pescado. Kross withstood Woods’ chops and drove him into the ring post with a powerbomb, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, both men went for chops to the chest, until Woods knocked Kross down with a discus elbow shot. Woods pummeled Kross down and caught him with a thrust kick, only for Kross to shut him down with a headbutt. Woods knocked Kross off his feet with an enzuigiri, but Kross blocked his top rope move with an elbow strike. Kross slowly prepared to go for a power move before Woods shocked him with a victorious inside cradle.

WINNER: Xavier Woods at 7:27

– After the match, the Authors of Pain attacked the New Day from behind. Karrion Kross clobbered Kofi Kingston with a forearm strike while AOP put Xavier Woods down with a powerbomb. Kross put Kofi in a double wrist lock for a lengthy amount of time.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Just an okay match to keep dragging this New Day and Judgment Day feud. Kross’ booking has been incredibly inconsistent with how protected he and his team are on weekly TV. Unless this storyline somehow ends with Big E returning, it’s easily one of the dullest stories WWE has told this year.)

– A recap of Liv Morgan helping Judgment Day win the tag team titles was shown.

– Backstage, Damian Priest asked Dominik Mysterio if he talked to Rhea Ripley. Dominik claimed that she was fine, only for Priest to tell him that he called her and she was angry. They entered their clubhouse to find Liv Morgan playing WWE 2K24 with the rest of Judgment Day. Liv immediately left the room and Priest confronted Finn Bálor about her. Finn told Priest that she helped them last week before calling Priest out for putting his spot in Judgment Day on the line last week. Priest said that he was confident that he could beat Seth Rollins while Finn told him that since winning the world title he changed.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package in tribute to the late Leati Sika Anoa’i was shown.

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Zelina Vega about her title match tonight. Vega said that she was more interested in chasing the Women’s World title and Liv Morgan would see what a real champion looks like.

[Commercial Break]

– A recap of the Wyatt Sick6’s appearance was shown.

– Footage of Liv Morgan making the first pitch

(2) LIV MORGAN vs. ZELINA VEGA – Women’s World Championship

Liv knocked Vega off her feet and drove her into the turnbuckle before putting her in a sleeper hold using the ropes. Vega caught Liv with a boot to the face and swept her off the turnbuckle with a Tiger Feint kick. Liv knocked Vega off the apron with a dropkick, as Dominik Mysterio showed up at ringside. Vegas caught Liv with an arm drag and a Meteora from the apron, as Rey Mysterio showed up and WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Liv hit Vega with the Three Amigos and put her in an inverted Cloverleaf. Vega clocked Liv with a spinning kick and a kick to the chest, followed by a moonsault for a two count. Liv blocked Code Red with a pinning combination and nailed Vega with an enzuigiri for a two count. Vega managed to plant Liv with an avalanche Code Red, but she immediately rolled out of the ring.

Rey shoved Dominik down, only for Liv to take him out with a sliding dropkick. Vga caught Liv with the 619 and a Satellite DDT for a nearfall. Dominik passed Vega a steel chair, but Vega immediately used it to knock him off the apron. Liv took advantage of the distraction to beat Vega with the Oblivion.

WINNER: Liv Morgan at 11:34 (Still Women’s World Champion)

– Cathy Kelley interviewed Liv Morgan on-stage about her revenge tour. Liv said that it was going exactly as planned and that she would dedicate her win to Dominik Mysterio.

(Pomares’s Analysis: The match was decent and it had a really good nearfall, but it mostly took a backseat to the Dominik and Liv storyline.)

– Backstage, Drew McIntyre talked about C.M. Punk taking his hopes and dreams and how he would take them from everyone else at Money in the Bank.

– A trailer for the WrestleMania Behind the Curtain documentary was shown.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– Seth Rollins made his way to the ring to talk about winning the championship and that he couldn’t settle for second. Rollins said that he is at his best when under pressure and that he would not only take the title from Priest, but take Priest from Judgment Day. Rollins said that after Priest leaves Judgement Day, he would be the best version of himself. Finn Bálor interrupted to tell Rollins that he was in a bad mood because everything was changing and it’s all Rollins’ fault.

– Damian Priest interrupted to tell Rollins that this was between them and no one else. Priest told Rollins that his days running Monday Night Raw are over, only for Rollins to dare him to fight right now. Finn attacked Rollins from behind, but Priest stopped him and told him that he could do this alone. Rollins blasted them with a superkick and put Finn down with a Curb Stomp before receiving the South of Heaven.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A pretty good exchange between Seth Rollins and Damian Priest to emphasize the stipulation. This Priest and Bálor has been by far the most invested I have been in Priest’s title reign and Judgment Day as a whole. Based on the storyline, I think Rollins should retain at Money in the Bank, but I feel like they’ll save the big Judgment Day angle for SummerSlam.)

– A video package was shown where Ludwig Kaiser called Sheamus out for attacking him from behind and breaking his ribs. Kaiser said that his goal was now to end and humiliate the Celtic Warrior.

– Dakota Kai made her way to the ring for her Money in the Bank qualifier match.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Damian Priest told Finn Bálor to stay out of his way and that he needed to do this on his own.

(3) ZOEY STARK vs. DAKOTA KAI vs. IVY NILE – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Stark nailed Kai with an enzuigiri before receiving a clothesline from Nile. Kai clocked Nile with a pump kick, only for Stark to shut her down with a suicide dive. Nile caught Kai and Stark with a forearm and kick at the same time, but Kai knocked her with a corner pump kick. Stark caught Kai with a springboard dropkick, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Nile dropped Stark and Kai with an avalanche double bulldog. Nile launched Kai away with a release German suplex, followed by a headscissors takeover and a German suplex on Stark. Stark saved Nile from a vertical suplex, only for Nile to take them both down with a German suplex. Nile caught Kai with an enzuigiri before receiving a German suplex from Stark. Kai cracked Stark with a Scorpion Kick, but Stark retaliated with a kick to the face.

Nile cracked Stark with a roundhouse kick and laid her out with a German suplex for a nearfall. Stark caught Nile with a thrust kick, followed by a springboard Tornado DDT. Kai surprised Stark with the Quiropractor, only for Nile to break the pinfall. Kairi Sane showed up to distract Nile, allowing Kai to spike her with a stomp to the back. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn threw Sane into the barricade while Stark took the win with a thrust kick and the Z 360.

WINNER: Zoey Stark at 8:48

(Pomares’s Analysis: A solid match to finish up the Women’s MITB line-up. Zoey Stark is a good addition to perform in a ladder match, but personally the least interesting option to win this match.)

– The contents of the VHS tape from the Wyatt Sick6 was revealed. Bo Dallas told Uncle Howdy that he was destined to do this while saying that they were the ones that everyone abandoned. Bo said that they made them notice and that ‘they’ were not chosen, but willing. He said that they have become a family and that people that belittle their own families for their own gain is disgusting. Bo said that they must pay for their sins and that he was the voice of the reckoning. Bo and Howdy started speaking at the same time, claiming that they were the reckoning. Howdy disappeared from the scene, revealing Bo talking alone.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Another masterfully produced vignette that explained why the Wyatt Sick6 are targeting Chad Gable. As long as the in-ring aspect of this act works properly, they’ll have a complete package.)

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Chad Gable met Otis in catering and admitted that he said hurtful things. Otis told Gable that he didn’t hate, but wouldn’t help because this wasn’t his problem. Gable told Otis that if the Wyatt Sick6 attacked him, Tozawa or Dupri, he would help them.

(4) REY MYSTERIO vs. DOMINIK MYSTERIO

Dominik put Rey in a wrist lock and knocked him off his feet with a dropkick. Rey caught Dominik with a stomp to the face and sent him out of the ring with a headscissors takeover. Rey sent Dominik into the barricade with a diving hurracarrana, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Dominik knocked Rey down with a back elbow and pressed his boot on Rey’s head. Rey caught Dominik with a back elbow and tripped him into the turnbuckle before smashing his head into the turnbuckle numerous times. Rey crushed Dominik with a diving seated senton and a springboard crossbody. Dominik went for a sunset flip, but Rey shut him down with a kick to the head. Liv Morgan showed up to distract Rey, allowing Dominik to put him in a Boston Crab. Rey hit Dominik with the Three Amigos and tripped him into the ropes, but Liv pulled him out of the ring.

Rey knocked Dominik down with a sliding dropkick, making him fall on top of Liv. Liv distracted Rey, allowing Dominik to put him down with a thrust kick and a suplex. Zelina Vega showed up to assault Liv at ringside and ram her into the barricade. Dominik cracked Rey with the 619, but Vega swept Liv off the apron, accidentally tripping Dominik atop the turnbuckle. Rey clobbered Dominik with a 619 and finished him with a slingshot splash.

WINNER: Rey Mysterio at 10:56

(Pomares’s Analysis: A pretty good rematch between the Mysterios that was taken over by the Liv Morgan angle at the end. The story is very popular which is good, but if the big match we are leading to is Dominik and Liv vs. Rey and Zelina, then I’d rather see the title not involved in it.)

– A video package was shown, featuring Sheamus talking about the past 15 years working for WWE and how tonight he would be a step closer to the world title.

– Sami Zayn made his way to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR THREE]

– Footage of Shinsuke Nakamura accompanying Rei Tsuruya to his UFC fight was shown.

– Sami Zayn stood in the middle of the ring to talk about his upcoming match against Bron Breakker. Sami said that people believe that Breakker would run through him, but he was confident that he would beat him. Breakker interrupted to tell Sami that he gained a bit of his respect by actually coming to him for a title match. Breakker told Sami that he has guts and has no idea what he was in for. He told Sami that all the respect would go out the window at Money in the Bank because he would break him to win the Intercontinental title.

– Sami said that many men have said the same things and broken, but he has put himself back together. Sami said that he wants Breakker to want the belt and that he would see him at Money in the Bank. Breakker shocked Sami with a sudden Spear before walking about out of the ring. Sami avoided a Spear and made Breakker crash into the steel steps, starting a brawl at ringside. Sami dropped Breakker with a Xploder in the corner, but Breakker blocked the Helluva Kick with a Spear.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A really good go-home angle for the Intercontinental title match. While I would like Sami Zayn to have a longer reign, they have done a great job establishing Bron Breakker as an immediate threat to the roster and him winning the belt would not feel out of place in the slightest.)

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Damage CTRL about coming up short in their most recent match. Dakota Kai said that this didn’t impact Iyo Sky’s preparation before complaining about people getting in their business. Lyra Valkyria interrupted to call them out before Kayden Carter and Katana Chance showed up to start a brawl against Damage CTRL.

– A video package recapping The Bloodline’s assault of Paul Heyman from SmackDown was shown.

– The commentary team ran down the match card to Money in the Bank.

– A video package was shown, featuring Ilja Dragunov talking about the threat of the ladder match and that he would win the briefcase or die trying.

– Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring, ahead of the main event.

[Commercial Break]

– It was announced that Jey Uso would face Chad Gable; and that Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance would take on Damage CTRL next week.

(5) SHEAMUS vs. DREW MCINTYRE vs. ILJA DRAGUNOV – Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Sheamus and Drew argued while shoving Dragunov out of the way. Dragunov blasted Drew with a flying kick to the face before receiving a lariat from Sheamus. Dragunov clobbered Sheamus with chops to the chest, until Dragunov knocked him down with a big boot and pummeled him with chops. Sheamus dropped Dragunov and Drew with back-to-back Irish Curses. Drew threw Sheamus over the barricade, only for Dragunov to smash his head into the ring post and clock him with an enzuigiri. Sheamus beat Drew down with the Beats of Bodhran at ringside, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Dragunov cracked Drew with an enzuigiri, only for Drew to launch him across the ring with a belly-to-belly suplex twice. Sheamus caught Drew with a boot to the face and blasted him with a diving clothesline. Dragunov clocked Drew and Sheamus with an enzuigiri, setting Sheamus up for a running knee to the face. Dragunov knocked Drew off his feet with a missile dropkick and crushed Sheamus with an H-Bomb on the floor. Back in the ring, Dragunov hit Drew with a diving senton and an H-Bomb for a close two count. Sheamus pulled Dragunov out of the ring and drove him into the barricade, as WWE Raw went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Dragunov dropped Drew with an avalanche German suplex, making him launch Sheamus away with a superplex. Dragunov caught Sheamus with the Constantine Special, only for Drew to block the Torpedo Moscow with a Glasgow Kiss. Dragunov managed to block the Claymore kick with Torpedo Moscow, but Drew’s body fell out of the ring. Sheamus blocked Dragunov’s Coast-to-Coast dropkick with a pump kick to the abdomen for a nearfall.

Sheamus clobbered Dragunov with a Brogue Kick before Drew pulled his body out of the ring and threw him over the barricade. Drew and Sheamus faced off in the middle of the ring and traded strikes, until Sheamus hit Drew with a powerslam. Sheamus pummeled Drew with the Beats of Bodhran, only for Drew to counter a Brogue Kick with a roll-up. Drew withstood a pump knee and knocked Sheamus out with a Brogue Kick for the victory.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre at 17:23

– After the match, Drew McIntyre claimed that he would walk into Toronto and leave as World Heavyweight champion.

(Pomares’s Analysis: An outstanding and hard-hitting main event and easily the best Money in the Bank qualifying match. As per usual, Drew McIntyre is making some of his best work in the ring and on the mic. As much as I want Drew to finally win a world title in front of people, I think CM Punk will cost him the briefcase to set up a match at SummerSlam.)

