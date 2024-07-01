FREE PODCAST 7/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (7-4-2019) Swerve Strickland’s NXT debut analyzed along with Trevor Lee, plus Gargano-Cole III (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (7-4-2019) to a “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Livecast hosted by Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Harley R. Pageot to discuss the debuts of Shane Strickland and Trevor Lee, why Aliyah and Bianca Belair are still in NXT, Adam Cole visiting Johnny Gargano’s parents, what’s next for Kushida, and disputable finishes.

