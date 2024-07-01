WWE RAW RESULTS (7/1): Keller’s report on Sheamus vs. McIntyre vs. Kaiser, Stark vs. Kai vs. Nile, Liv vs. Zelina, Rey vs. Dom, Kross vs. Xavier

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JULY 1, 2024

BOSTON, MASS. AT TD GARDEN

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 11,190 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 12,214



[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever” narrated by Paul Levesque, they cut to a aerial scenes of Boston, Mass. as Michael Cole introduced the show. They showed three wrestlers on a divided screen – Drew McIntyre, Ilja Dragunov, and Sheamus. Sheamus got out of a Cyber Truck.

-They cut to the concourse with enthusiastic fans yelling and cheering at the camera. Jey Uso emerges from the crowd and then made his way through the crowd to the ring.

Advertised Matches & Appearances