VIP AUDIO 7/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH Ask the Editor (7-7-2006): Trish’s WWE future, Tommy Dreamer’s involvement in ECW behind the scenes, original DX plans, more (20 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the July 7, 2006 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers questions about the future of Trish Stratus in WWE, Tommy Dreamer’s involvement in ECW behind the scenes, what the plans were for the Edge-Cena-RVD mystery partner tag match on Raw on Monday, the original plans for DX, and the Kane-Kane storyline.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

