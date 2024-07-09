FREE PODCAST 7/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (7-7-2019) McMahon and Soucek discuss Impact’s Slammiversary 17 including Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan, Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (7-7-2019) to an “Elite Major Impact” PWTorch Livecast hosted by Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek. They discuss Impact Slammiversary 17 including Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan in the main event, Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin, and the women’s monster’s ball match. What stole the show? Mike and Andrew break it all down and take listener emails on Slammiversary and Impact’s potential new television home.

