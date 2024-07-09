WWE hires new play-by-play voice for Smackdown from sports world, who will attempt to break bad streak of WWE hires from sports world

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced today that Joe Tessitore will be taking over as the play-by-play voice of WWE Smackdown, with Corey Graves and Wade Barrett remaining on the broadcast team as analysts, creating a three-man booth.

Tessitore, 52, most recently has called college football and boxing games. He is also an announcer on the “Holey Moley,” a reality tongue-in-cheek comedy competition series on ABC which streams on Hulu.

PWTorch is told that Tessitore is a longtime friend of Lee Fitting, WWE’s new head of media and production.

“Whether it’s a world title fight that’s got the globe buzzing or a college football rivalry that’s grabbed the nation’s attention, Joe’s voice provides that big event feel each time he is behind the microphone,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a press release issued to PWTorch. “We’re excited for Joe to join legendary WWE broadcaster Michael Cole and our esteemed announce team, bringing his signature energy and meticulous preparation to our WWE telecasts each week.”

WWE has a rough record when it comes to signing play-by-play announcers from the mainstream sports world, including Adnan Virk and Jimmy Smith most recently and Mike Adamle in 2008. Smith lasted the longest and grew into the role, but got off to a shaky start. WWE fans are discerning and can be skeptical of embracing an outsider who doesn’t share their passion and display a certain level of base knowledge of the current product and recent history. Tessitore says he is a “lifelong viewer” and gushed about his experience attending WrestleMania 40. PWTorch is told Tessitore genuinely is a long time fan of WWE.

“It’s an honor to be a part of WWE. The recent success and trajectory are undeniable,” said Tessitore. “Being there at WrestleMania 40, one could feel it – from Cody, Seth, Roman and The Rock, to creative and production, these are some of the very best storytellers in TV. Corey and Wade are absolute stars and it is my privilege to join their team. Pat and Cole are just magical together and Cole is the greatest to ever sit in that chair. As a lifelong viewer, I’m humbled to join this team and to serve our fans.”

Here’s a clip of Tessitore on “Holey Moley” hyping “Extreme Mini Golf.”

FULL WWE PRESS RELEASE…