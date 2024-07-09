VIP AUDIO 7/8 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Rhea Returns, Seth confronts Punk and gets the last word after calling him frail, Liv stretches Dom’s groin, Bo Dallas visits Pearce in person, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 8 edition of WWE Raw featuring the return of Rhea Ripley after more between Liv Morgan and Dom, plus Seth Rollins confronting C.M. Punk and getting the last word, more from the Wyatt Sicks, and much more.

