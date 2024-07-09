FREE PODCAST 7/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Maitland: Ripley’s return, Seth-Punk, Bo Dallas, on-site report, live callers, emails (167 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Chris Maitland from PWTorch. They talk about the return of Rhea Ripley, the fallout from Money in the Bank including Seth Rollins confronting C.M. Punk, more drama with The Judgment Day, more from The Wyatt Sicks, and more.

