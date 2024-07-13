VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #818 (July 24, 2004): Flair, Bret, and Foley sling mud at each other, Powell on how Angle’s return fell short, McNeill reviews Lita’s autobiography, ROH PPV Roundtable Reviews

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #818 cover-dated July 24, 2004: This week’s Torch Newsletter includes a special “Cover Story” edition of an expanded “This Week with Wade Keller” column featuring an in-depth analysis what the motivation may be for specific inciting comments by Ric Flair, Bret Hart, and Mick Foley, an examination of the politics and truth behind the statements, and what points made stand up to the truth test and which don’t… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” looks at the return of Kurt Angle to the active roster and how it could have meant so much more had it been approached differently… Pat McNeill reviews Lita’s autobiography, now out in paperback, with a list of the ten most fascinating things to be learned about Lita from the book… ROH’s Round Robin Challenge III is covered in-depth with Keller’s match report and star ratings and an in-depth ROH Roundtable feature with scores and reviews from Wade Keller, Bruce Mitchell, Pat McNeill, Sean Radican, and Derek Burgan… TNA PPV cover from this Wednesday’s show including Roundtable Reviews from Keller, Powell, and McNeill… The “10 Years Ago Backtrack” features excerpts of the Vince McMahon steroid trial double-issue that will be posted online in its entirety soon… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” with random thoughts on a variety of subjects… Plus the in-depth insider first-run news in the WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, and ROH Newswire sections… Summaries of Raw, Smackdown, TNA PPV, and TNA Impact… ROH Event Results… And more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #818

–LIST OF ALL 2004 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE