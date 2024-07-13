VIP AUDIO 7/12 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Tiffany celebrates, Jacob Fatu on rampage, Cody accepts Solo challenge for Summerslam, DIY-Theory & Waller rematch, more (15 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 12 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring Tiffany Stratton celebrating her Money in the Bank win, Jacob Fatu goes on a rampage, Cody Rhodes accepts Solo Sikoa’s challenge for Summerslam, DIY vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller rematch, Nia Jax vs. Michin, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO