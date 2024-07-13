FREE PODCAST 7/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Fann: Jacob Fatu on a rampage, Tiffany celebrates MITB, on-site report, callers, emails (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. They begin discussing the show-closing angle with Jacob Fatu on a rampage with the Bloodline decimating Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. From there, they discussed Tiffany Stratton’s celebration, the Summerslam line-up so far, some John Cena talk, and more including an on-site correspondent detailing what happened off air and how the crowd reacted to everything. They also talked with live video callers, responded to emails, and interacted with the chat room of live viewers.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO