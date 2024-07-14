VIP AUDIO 7/14 – The Fix Flashback (7-5-2017): Kevin Owens documentary, in-person observations from New Japan USA shows from Cody to Okada to Gunn, Slammiversary PPV review, Raw & SD reviews, Mailbag (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the July 5, 2017 Mailbag episode covering these topics:

Todd’s review of the two New Japan live events he attended in Long Beach, Calif. over the weekend including his thoughts on Cody’s performance against Okada, Billy Gunn’s crowd reception, the announcing by Jim Ross and Josh Barnett, the booking of the IWGP U.S. Title Tournament, and much more.

Todd’s review of Slammiversary from Sunday night including the Alberto El Patron vs. Bobby Lashley main event.

A preview of Great Balls of Fire mixed with a review of Monday’s episode of Raw.

A review of WWE Smackdown including the return of John Cena and the Usos-New Day rap battle.

A review of the Kevin Owens documentary.

Mailbag questions on Ken Shamrock, John Cena, Jim Ross, and Yoel Romero.

And finally previews of Friday’s UFC Fight Night and UFC 213 on Saturday night.

