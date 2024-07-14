FREE PODCAST 7/14 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (7-14-2019) Keller & McMahon review AEW Fight for the Fallen including length of show, surprise rising stars, with callers, on-site correspondent (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-14-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike McMahon to discuss in depth AEW’s third event, Fight for the Fallen from Jacksonville, Fla. They review the entire show including the highs and lows with live callers, an on-site correspondent from the arena, and mailbag feedback and questions. They discuss the production, the length, the announcing, the stage-setting for Double or Nothing, the booking strategy, the rules enforcement, and setting, and all of the top stars and matches including whether “Hangman” Page isn’t catching on yet and which wrestlers were surprise stars for the night.

