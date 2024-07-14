VIP AUDIO 7/14 – Greg Parks Outloud! Examining potential opponents for John Cena during his retirement tour (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column.This week’s edition features an examination of potential John Cena opponents during his retirement tour, and arguments for or against him facing some of the top names in the company.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO