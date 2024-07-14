VIP AUDIO 7/14 – Greg Parks Outloud! Examining potential opponents for John Cena during his retirement tour (27 min.)

News Ticker

July 14, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column.This week’s edition features an examination of potential John Cena opponents during his retirement tour, and arguments for or against him facing some of the top names in the company.

