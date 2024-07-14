VIP AUDIO 7/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-14-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Ric Flair vs. Big Show and the Ric Flair-Mick Foley feud, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event preview, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 14, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They covered these topics:

Ric Flair vs. Big Show and the Ric Flair-Mick Foley feud. How did Flair pull it off again, surprising people with a standout TV match and drawing a strong TV rating in the process? What is right and wrong about the way the Flair-Foley feud has been promoted and why? Does the shoot-style promo approach work? Why were Foley and Flair both coming out looking bad in this feud?

A preview WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

A lively discussion regarding interpreting TV ratings numbers

And more

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

