VIP AUDIO 7/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-16-2006) – WWE Smackdown Review: A rebound episode, Booker T, Mark Henry, Matt Hardy, Mr. Kennedy, Divas Search, Summerslam’s best main event (39 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 16, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. The discussion includes SD’s rebound from the horrendously put together show the previous week, Finlay’s U.S. Title victory, the best main event for Summerslam, whether Booker T has enough character depth to be a credible champion, Mark Henry’s great promo, what could have been better in the contract signing segment, the headline news of Matt Hardy winning on Smackdown, how WWE put together a win-win booking scheme for Hardy and Kennedy, how WWE could have put the diva search on TV without the Miz or the actual contestants present in the arena and saved everyone’s sanity, and much more.

