VIP AUDIO 7/15 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 28 – Kensuke Sasaki with special guest Chris Hero (155 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the twenty-eighth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Into year number three of the series and we are continuing to celebrate what is now well over 30 years of professional wrestling fandom. Alan will welcome more guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. We’re down to our last three episodes and plan to finish strong! Well, very few wrestlers in history signify that word like one Kensuke Sasaki – a man who was indeed all about being STRONG. Whether he was launching an opponent across the ring with an Ippon-Seoi-Nage, scooping people up for powerslams, or lariating them into dust, Kensuke was going to be a tough hill for anyone to climb. On this podcast, we attempt to climb the hill that is looking back through his whole career and all his different iterations and characters from young fireplug, to Power Warrior, to Florida Brother to everyone’s favorite smiley Dad of puro! Who better to help in that climb than a man who not only followed Sasaki’s career since he showed up in WCW in the early ’90s, but who has also shared the ring with him on many occasions – the Wrestling Genius, and the subject of our previous 30 4L 30, Chris Hero! Yes indeed, Chris and Alan spoke about Kensuke for over two and a half hours and left no stones unturned. His greatest matches, unheralded gems, aspects of his style that made him unique, and much more including several sidebars on wrestling philosophy inspired by the discussion. It’s all there for your listening pleasure. Whether you’re an expert in all things Kensuke Office, a Hell Raisers die-hard, or a newer fan looking to learn about a great wrestler of the past – this podcast is for everyone. Thank you so much to Chris for his time and enthusiasm!

