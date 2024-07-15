WWE RAW RESULTS (7/15): Keller’s report on Sami defending against Dragunov, Priest and Gunther go face-to-face, Sheamus vs. Bronson, Ripley speaks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JULY 15, 2024

DAYTON, OHIO AT NUTTER CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that as of last night that 7,831 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 7,970.

[HOUR ONE]

-A three minute video package aired on the history this year between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley with Dominik Mysterio caught between.

-They cut backstage to Ripley who stepped out of an elevator and waved at the camera as Michael Cole introduced the show and touted a sellout crowd. Ripley smiled and waved at the camera, then headed to the ring. Pat McAfee said Ripley has come back and put Dominik in a blender. The camera followed her to the stage where she made her full ring entrance. Cole said her return garnered over 50 million viewers on social media since last week. Fans chanted “Mami! Mami! as she stood center-ring.

“Monday Night Raw, Mami’s home!” she said. Fans cheered. She said there is something on her mind, but it’s not Dom as she’ll deal with him later. She said her mind is on Liv, who is walking around with a belt she never lost. Rhea said she just pissed her off, so she asked her “walk out here and bring your stupid little self in front of me so I can rip you apart.” Instead, Dom walked out.

“That’s not stupid little Liv,” said McAfee. “That’s stupid little Dom.” He was bombarded with boos when he first tried to speak. He entered the ring and approached her from behind. He tried to make eye contact. Liv interrutped and said she wanted to apologize for her voice. “I had a very very long weekend in Mexico and I’ve been known to be quite the screamer,” she said. “Hi there, Dom.”

Liv held up the Women’s Title belt and kissed it. She said by now Rhea should know she meant it when she said he wanted to take everything from her. She said with Dom, it started out that way, but after spending time with Dom and looking into his eyes and kissing him, it became real to her. She said since she’s been gone, Dom has been all hers. “So while Mami might finally be home, Liv is finally on top.”

Dom was shaking his head and then he told Rhea it’s not what it looks like. Rhea said she knew Liv wouldn’t come out and face her. She said she waited three months for this and she can wait a little longer. She challenged her to a match at Summerslam “for my Women’s World Championship.” She said she’s not the same Liv she once knew. She said she helped Dom finally beat his deadbeat dad, she’ll beat her too. She said she hoped to see Dom there. Dom shook his head and looked over at Rhea.

Ripley addressed Liv through a camera in the ring. She said Summerslam won’t just be the end of her Revenge Tour and the end of her title reign, but it’ll be the end of her career. She dropped the mic and mouthed, “Watch me.” Cole said Liv better have some tricks up her sleeve because Rhea is back “and she’s in a mood.” Dom caught up to Rhea as she walked to the back and handed her a flower. She yanked it away and threw it aside.

(Keller’s Analysis: They kept it simple and it really worked. Dom made his case that Liv was full of it. Ripley aimed her focus on Liv and let her intentions be known. Liv was really good in her role on the screen with her promo. The build for this match practically writes itself given the path that’s been take so far, so no need to get overly clever or complicated here.)

-They showed Drew McIntyre arriving backstage. They also showed Gunther backstage earlier. And then Ilja Dragunov in the parking lot and Sami Zayn backstage.

-Sheamus made his ring entrance. [c]

-They showed Dom pursing Rhea backstage and pleading with her to let him explain. She entered The Judgment Day clubhouse and it was filled with black roses. She asked what that was all about. “I’m just trying to make it up to you,” Dom said. She slammed the door on him. Dom turned. Damien Priest stood there smiling. He asked if everything was good. Dom said, “Not really” Rhea opened the door and threw flowers at him. Dom said things are complicated. Priest put his hand on her shoulder.

(1) SHEMAUS vs. BRONSON REED

The bell rang 23 minutes into the hour. Reed took early control. Cole said Reed said he doesn’t care about bangers, he just wants to win. Cole chatted with McAfee about a Wyatt Sicks video being delivered to him on his show on ESPN today. Reed knocked Sheamus over the top rope to the floor and then threw him into the announce desk. Sheamus fought back with a barrage of his ten forearms on the desk. He then celebrated with McAfee who freaked out briefly at they cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Reed made a comeback after the break and went for his top rope moonsault, but Sheamus moved and then he landed a running high knee to Reed’s jaw for the clean three count. Cole called it “a hard-fought win over a game Bronson Reed.”

WINNER: Sheamus in 8:00.

-Reed charged toward a celebrating Sheamus when Pete Dunne cut him off. Sheamus offered a handshake. Dunne dropped to ringside, but then leaped back into the ring and hit Sheamus from behind. Reed then hit a Tsunami. McAfee asked, “What the hell is going on here in Dayton”

-Backstage, Priest and Ripley were catching up and smiling. Priest said it was great to have her back. She said it’s been impressive how he’s kept everyone together with everything on his plate. Carlito and Finn Balor were in the background playing a videogame. Ripley asked why Carlito was hanging out in their clubhouse. Dom walked in and asked for a moment with Ripley. Priest left. Dom said he knows he screwed up, but he wanted her to hear him out. He said he was trying to reach her all week. Rhea asked, “What about the last three months?” She asked if he was too busy playing with his new girlfriend. She stormed off. Carlito said she looked mad. [c]

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. Cole plugged a fast food sponsor with custom WWE cups. McAfee was breathless and said he was sweating. Cole buried his head in his hands.

-Ilja Dragunov approached Sami backstage and said he appreciates the Intercontinental Title match, but that’s not why he saved him last week. Sami said he asked Adam Pearce to give him the opportunity. Sami said he’s impressed by him and he reminds him of him. Sami said it’s ugly and that’s how it’s supposed to be when you’re fighting for your life. He said that’s the type of person who deserves a shot at the IC Title. He leaned in and told Dragunov he better bring his absolute best. Dragunov told Sami he better do the same.

-They went back to Cole and McAfee who threw to a video package on Gunther.

-Gunther said it wasn’t his dream to be in WWE “because dreams are a waste of time.” He said when he arrived, all he saw were wrestlers with dreams. He said titles were insignificant. He said WWE needed someone to show true dominance. He said it was easy to wipe the mat with challengers and shatter the dreams of so many. He said his opponents were too preoccupied with emotions. He said within two years he became the longest and greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. He said wherever he looked in WWE he saw mediocrity and a sickening lack of prestige, “a pinnacle that should be so much more.” He said at Summerslam, the prestige of the WWE World Hvt. Championship will change forever.

(Keller’s Analysis: Tremendous.)

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Zelina Vega backstage earlier. She asked for her perspective on the return of Rhea. Zelina said if not for Dom, she’d be champion. Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark interrupted. Sonya told her she’s not in the front of the line anymore. Zelina said she “couldn’t really hear anything past your forehead.” Zelina said nothing is standing the way of her and that title, but she offered to wrestle her tonight. Sonya said, “I’ll see you there.”

-Zelina made her ring entrance. [c]

(2) ZELINA VEGA vs. SONYA DEVILLE (w/Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark)

The bell rang 51 minutes into the hour. Cole noted this was Deville’s return after tearing her ACL last year. Baszler twisted Zelina’s arm and then stomped on it a minute into the match. Deville then drove her into the mat with her Advocate finisher for the win.

WINNER: Deville in 1:00.

-As the heel trio beat on Zelina after the match, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance ran out for the save. The heel trio bailed out.

-Dom asked Priest backstage why he didn’t warn him about Rhea returning. Priest said he tried to tell him, but he was busy with Liv. He said it’s not his fault that he lied to him about breaking things off with Liv. Jey Uso walked up to Priest and asked if it’s true that Rhea is single and ready to mingle. He pitched himself. Priest said she might be. Dom told him to say away. Jey said, “Tell Mami that I said hi.” Jey left. Priest told Dom that he’s been to prison so he has to show Jey who Rhea belongs to. Dom said he was right and he’d go take care of business. Priest laughed. [c]

-Pearce was chatting with two referees about a meeting that he wanted them at when Chad Gable interrupted. Gable said he cracked the code and figured out that Uncle Howdy is Bo Dallas. He demanded to know the detailed of his meeting with Bo last week and when disciplinary action he’s taking. Pearce said Bo is there tonight so if he wanted to have a conversation with him, go talk to him. Gable said Pearce was “victim-blaming” and called Pearce pathetic. He said he’d call Bo out. Cole said he wasn’t sure if the would be wise.

[HOUR TWO]

-Priest made his entrance. He called Gunther to the ring. Gunther made his entrance. He said while he was away, he keeping a close eye on Priest and his title reign. He said it has been nothing and lacks prestige. He said they are not cut from the same cloth. He said he would like to spare him the embarrassment of losing to him at Summerslam, so he should just hand him his title and they’ll move on. Priest said he wished it was Summerslam already so he could knock the smirk off his face. He said while Gunther was having everything handed to him in Europe, he was fighting for his life on the streets. He said if this isn’t Gunther’s dream and he just wants a paycheck, “we don’t need you here.” Priest said he earned his title and Gunther is the last person who is going to take it from him.

Gunther said he recognized his hardship and street cred, but being on the street is a choice. “Come on,” he said. “Don’t blame me that your parents decided their offspring wasn’t worthy of a good life.” He said his qualities and greatness were recognized his whole life. He said WWE called him over and over and begged him to sign with them. He said they wanted to avoid people like Priest from being champion. He said he will beat Priest and begin to restore the honor and prestige of the title. He said he doesn’t understand why the fans don’t like him because they share so much in common with him. He said they’ll always be street trash.

Priest said for somebody who seems to have so much clarity, it’s crazy he doesn’t seem to know what’s coming at him. He said he lost his title at WrestleMania and he’ll lose to him at Summerslam because he doesn’t have heart. He said he’ll beat him at Summerslam and then for the first time in his life, he’ll have to fight from the bottom. “And then maybe we find out after Summerslam if you’re something more than a boring, conceited, privileged scumbag.” They went nose to nose. Braun Strowman made his entrance. Cole said Priest has to turn his attention to Strowman now.

(Keller’s Analysis: Gunther went harder with a heelish persona there than he has to date otherwise, which helped move Priest more toward a full babyface role. Both were good here.) [c]

-Backstage, Pearce suggested to Jey he wrestle Dom tonight. Jey was elated. Bron Breakker walked up to Pearce and complained that Dragunov is getting an IC Title match. Pearce said he lost at Money in the Bank. He said Sami came to him with respect and asked for a match, so he granted it. He told Bron he could learn from that. Bron mock applauded and said he’ll destroy everyone in that match. Pearce called for security to escort him out. Bron said he knows the way out. As he left, Pearce told security to make sure he leaves.

-Cole and McAfee plugged the IC Title main event.

(3) DAMIEN PRIEST vs. BRAUN STROWMAN

The bell rang 16 minutes into the hour. At 2:00 Braun charged at Priest at ringside, but Priest side-stepped him and then threw him over the ringside barricade into the time keeper’s area. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Braun made a comeback, but was favoring his knee. He scored a two count after a forearm to Priest’s chest. Cole said this is a big match for Braun. Priest laded some kicks. Braun tried to lift Priest a minute later, but his knee gave out. Priest then landed a Stinger splash to Braun in the corner followed by South of Heaven for the win.

WINNER: Priest in 8:00.

-Gunther walked to the ring afterward. Priest called for him to enter the ring. Gunther slapped Priest in the chest. Priest fired back and kicked away at Gunther in the corner. After a clothesline, Gunther retreated

(Keller’s Analysis: A weird match-up, but a solid win for Priest to give Cole a chance to talk about Priest “building momentum” headed into Summerslam.)

-Gable approached Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri. Dupri said he’s their friend and they should help him out. Gable said it sounds like they’ve decided to rejoin him. “Now that that’s all behind us,” he said, at which point Tozawa interrupted. Gable said he’s figured out that Uncle Howdy is Bo Dallas. She said they all knew that. Gable said that figures because he’s been telling everyone. Dupri told Gable they weren’t talking about him. Xavier Woods walked in. Dupri said they want to help him against Karrion Kross an his crew. Gable asked if they were serious. Otis snarled and said they are. Xavier said there’s something wrong with Gable.

-Carter and Chance made their entrance, accompanied by Lyra Valkyria. [c]

(4) KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE (w/Lyra Valkyria) vs. SHAYNA BASZLER & ZOEY STARK (w/Sonya Deville)

The bell rang 33 minutes into the hour. Carter launched Chance off the top rope onto Stark and Baszler at ringside and they cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

When Sonya jumped onto the ring apron, Valkyria yanked her down. Chance then leaped off the top rope with a double-stomp on Stark’s back. Stark and Sonya took over and finished Chance with their lift-and-toss knee finisher.

WINNERS: Bazler & Stark in 10:00.

-They went to McAfee and Cole at ringside. Cole threw to a video clip of Miz golfing at a tournament and interacting with Jason Kelce. McAfee did commentary over clips with his telestrator.

-Balor and J.D. McDonagh chatted with Rhea backstage. Balor said they know that Liv helped them win the tag titles. Ripley said the belts are back where they belong and now it’s time for her to get the belts back. Dom approached Rhea and said he’s going to teach Jey a lesson in a match later. Rhea asked what he was doing. Dom said he could cancel the match. She asked if she was a coward. He said he wanted to show everyone “you’re still my Mami and you belong to me.” Rhea took offense and awlked away. Carlito said that’s not what he meant. Carlito approached Dom and said, “That’s not cool.”

-They showed McIntyre smiling backstage as he headed toward the entrance. [c]

-Back from the break, Cole complained about poor lighting at his desk for live reads.

-Pearce stood mid-ring and introduced McIntyre. Cole was surprised McIntyre was “all smiles.” When McIntyre entered the ring, fans chanted “C.M. Punk!” Pearce told McIntyre they’re on the verge of something special. He said he wants the match and the people want the match and he knows Punk wants the match. He asked McIntyre, “How bad do you want the match?” McIntyre said he wants it more than anything in the world. Pearce said he needs to leave the emotion pettiness, and irrational unprofessional behavior behind. He told McIntyre to look at him when he’s talking to him. Fans went “oohhh!” Pearce told McIntyre if he can do that, he’s ready to do business.

McIntyre said he had to watch from home last week and that’s on him because he got himself suspended. He said the only opinion that matters is that of the WWE Universe. He asked the fans if they were ready for him against Punk at Summerslam. The fans cheered and chanted “C.M. Punk!” again. McIntyre told Pearce he’d like to make it official. Pearce said he needed McIntyre to do something for him. Pearce called two referees that Pearce spoke to earlier to come into the ring. McIntyre asked him to apologize for what he did because those two referees didn’t deserve what happened to them. McIntyre looked uneasy. “Why would I apologize to them?” he asked. Pearce said their referees put their bodies on the line every time they step into the ring. McIntyre said he was being unreasonable. Pearce said they got heard, so all he’s asking is for McIntyre to look the in the eyes and apologize. “That’s it,” he said

McIntyre walked up to them as fans chanted, “Say you’re sorry!” McIntyre hung his head, held up teh mic, took a deep breath, and then said, “No.” He asked why he’d apologize to them when all referees have done is screw him around. He began to rant about Punk’s actions against him. McIntyre said Pearce deserved that elbow he gave him and he should be on his hands and knees apologizing to him. He said he’d never accept an apology from Punk. He said everyone is trying to screw him.

Pearce then said if McIntyre won’t apologize, he is still suspended. McIntyre stopped and turned back around. When the refs approached him, he shoved them down. Seth Rollins then came out before McIntyre could go after Pearce. Seth ran into the ring and he brawled with McIntyre. When he went for a Stomp, McIntyre rolled out of the ring. Seth called McIntyre to get back into the ring as fans sang Seth’s song. Cole said McIntyre is still suspended, so they need to get him out of the building. Drew pushed past security and headed to the back with a frustrated stride.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. McAfee said he just had to say two words. Cole said he didn’t even have to mean it. Cole said Seth got screwed at Money in the Bank too, but he’s not moaning and complaining about it like

[HOUR THREE]

Pearce then said if McIntyre won’t apologize, he is still suspended. McIntyre stopped and turned back around. When the refs approached him, he shoved them down. Seth Rollins then came out before McIntyre could go after Pearce. Seth ran into the ring and he brawled with McIntyre. When he went for a Stomp, McIntyre rolled out of the ring. Seth called McIntyre to get back into the ring as fans sang Seth’s song. Cole said McIntyre is still suspended, so they need to get him out of the building. Drew pushed past security and headed to the back with a frustrated stride.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. McAfee said he just had to say two words. Cole said he didn’t even have to mean it. Cole said Seth was screwed at Money in the Bank too, but he’s not moaning and complaining about it like McIntyre. They threw to a clip from McAfee’s show earlier where the Wyatt Sicks left a box for him on his set. McAfee pulled a VHS out of the box.

-The video aired. It featured Erik Rowan sitting on a chair as Uncle Howdy asked how he’s been. Rowan said the last few years have been very, very hard for him. He said he used to have a family and they were unstoppable and always had each others’ backs. He said in one day, the whole world changed. “I lost a brother,” he said, his voice cracking. He said the person who believed most in him was gone. “It knocked me on my ass, I’m not gonna lie,” he said. He said when that happens, you have to get back up and keep moving. He said then when he thought he had everything going, his other brother was gone too. He began to cry. He said it meant he had no more family and no more will. He said he fell down a well and couldn’t get out. He said he felt catatonic and numb to the world. He asked who would miss him.

Uncle Howdy handed him the sheep mask and asked how it made him feel. Rowan looked at it and said, “It gives me hope.” He said that mask was handed to him when he most needed help. He said he had a purpose in his life to help those like himself. He said it reminds him of that beacon of hope. “We’re going to take our broken hearts and make some beautiful art.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Another compelling video with Rowan doing an excellent job walking through his difficult path in recent years.)

-They went back to McAfee and Cole. McAfee said it was his honor to handle the box and deliver the tape. Cole said Gable plans to call out Bo tonight.

-Dom made his ring entrance. [c]

-Cole and McAfee talked about Jelly Roll presenting two songs as themes for Summerslam this year.

(5) DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. JEY USO

Jey made his entrance. McAfee joined in and Cole even joined in briefly. Dom attacked Jey before the bell. The ref pulled him away and checked on Jey. Jey stood and said he was good to go, so the ref called for the bell 15 minutes into the hour. Dom settled into a chinlock. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Jey made.a comeback after the break. Jey went for a hip attack, but overshot him. He then positioned Dom for a frog splash off the top rope, but Liv showed up and pulled Dom to safety at ringside. Dom told her to leave him alone. Jey knocked Dom onto Liv. She rolled him over and grabbed his face and caressed it. Rhea marched out to her music. Liv ran off into the crowd and up the steps. Dom talked with Rhea. She told him to get back in the ring and finish the match. Jey speared Dom and then landed a frog splash for the win. Rhea looked disappointed with her hands on her hips afterward. Cole said any strides Dom made to make up with Rhea “just went out the window.”

WINNER: Jey in 9:00.

-A vignette aired on Dragunov hyping his match against Sami. He said he’s done letting destiny slip through his fingers.

-Gable began his ring entrance. Cole said, “This guy is going to actually call out Bo Dallas from the Wyattt Sicks. [c]

-Dom was holding his head while walking backstage when Priest approached him. He put his hand on Dom’s shoulder and said it’s rough losing in front of Rhea. Rhea showed up and said she wanted to get something straight. “I don’t belong to anyone. I’m not yours. You’re mine.” Dom smiled and she gave him a black rose.

-Gable stood mid-ring and fans chanted, “You still suck.” Gable said he has solved what will go down as the greatest mystery ever in WWE. He said he was there to announce the true identity of Uncle Howdy is Bo Dallas. “I know you probably thought of anyone but him,” he said. He said after all Bo and his freaks did to him this past month, he’s calling him to the ring to solve this. “Don’t make me wait!” he said. “Get out here, Bo!” Bo walked out. Fans cheered. The Creed Brothers attacked Bo. Cole said Gable set a trap. The Creeds threw Bo into the ringpost and then into the ring. Gable raised the arms of the Creeds. Bo laughed and began to stand. Gable elbowed Bo in the head over and over as the Creeds held him up. Bo laughed. The Creeds further punished Bo as fans booed including suplexing Bo onto the back of his head and neck. Bo leaned up in the corner and laughed some more. Gable grabbed his ears and asked what he was laughing at. Gable looked freaked out and then the lights began to go dark. Fans chanted, “You f—ed up!” Fog filled the ring.

The camera showed the stage which also was filled with fog. More members of the Wyatt Sicks stepped out and posed and then held up a lantern. They walked to the ring. A brief “Holy shit!” chant started. Gable and The Creeds stood mid-ring, looking nervous and preparing to defend themselves. Then they ran away. Bo stood and then dropped to his knees. They all gathered together mid-ring as Bo laughed some more. [c]

(6) SAMI ZAYN vs. ILJA DRAGUNOV – Intercontinental Title match

Dragunov made his entrance first. Then Sami. The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour. They cut to an early break at 2:00 after Sami leaped at Dragunov at ringside. [c]

Sami landed a Blue Thunder Bomb at 7:00 for a two count. Dragunov landed an H-Bomb at ringside and then a Coast-to-Coast. He leaped off the top rope with a senton attempt, but Sami lifted his knees. He then leveraged his shoulders down for a two count. Sami landed a Helluva kick. They battled to ringside. Breakker ran out and charged at both of them. Sami moved and he speared Dragunov.

WINNER: No contest in 12:00 so Sami retained the IC Title.

-Sami went after Breakker, but Breakker absorbed his attack and then backdropped him and landed a spear mid-ring. Fans barked for Breakker and he struck a pose for the hard camera. Cole called him an unpredictable badass who won’t be denied.

[HOUR ONE]