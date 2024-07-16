FREE PODCAST 7/16 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (7-16-2019) Keller & LeClair talk All-Star Battle Royal, Summerslam developments, 24/7 Consummation, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-16-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Brandon LeClair with live callers and mailbag questions along with a conversation with an on-site correspondent who attended in Uniondale, N.Y. They talked with live callers about a wide range of topics stemming from Raw, then an on-site correspondent who attended in Uniondale detailed what happened off air, and finally they answer Mailbag questions and discuss a poignant quote from a Wade Keller interview with Paul Heyman 20 years ago this week that applies today. Topics include the Summerslam developments regarding the Universal Title and Raw Women’s Title, detail work that was missing throughout, Drew McIntyre’s follow-up to Extreme Rules, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO