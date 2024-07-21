FREE PODCAST 7/21 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (7-23-2019) Keller & Hawkins talk Stone Cold returns and holds court on Reunion special, Hogan back on Raw, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (189 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-23-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast cohost Cameron Hawkins to talk with live callers and answer mailbag questions along with a conversation with on-site correspondent Tom Stoup from the PWT Talks NXT podcast. They talked with live callers about a wide range of topics stemming from Raw Reunion including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin holding court at the end, Hulk Hogan’s controversial return to Raw for a featured spot on stage, did current days stars get overlooked or overshadowed, and much much more.

