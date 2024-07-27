VIP AUDIO 7/27 – The Fix Flashback (7-26-2017): Prospects of Brock vs. Jon Jones, Battleground review, Jason Jordan, G1 highlights, Yano vs. Omega, Omega’s fit with WWE, Naomi (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the July 26, 2017 Mailbag episode covering these topics: The prospects of Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones, a review of Battleground, Jason Jordan this week on Raw and where things seem to be headed, New Japan G1 highlights so far, reaction to the outlandish slapstick Toru Yano vs. Kenny Omega match, and Mailbag questions including three key factors that led to Vince McMahon’s current style of promoting, the prospects of Kenny Omega fitting into WWE and whether Shinsuke Nakamura’s push should scare him off, and Naomi’s progress.

