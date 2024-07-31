FREE PODCAST 7/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Black Label Pro’s Old Habit’s Die Screaming including Garrini vs. Dhesi, Bishop vs. Something, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Black Label Pro’s Old Habit’s Die Screaming, featuring the independent wrestling debut of The Maharaja Raj Dhesi (the former Jinder Mahal) as he wrestlers Dominic Garrini, plus Jake Something vs. Joshua Bishop in a battle of big dudes, Trevor Lee (the former Cameron Grimes) also returning to the indies to battle Eli Isom, a battle for cheese, and much more. For VIP listeners, they go east to Wrestling Open for the big blow-off between Waves and Curls and the Kellys, plus Brad Hollister vs. Sammy Diaz for the Wrestling Open title.

