VIP AUDIO 8/7 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Parks look back at WWF Summerslam 1994 including Bret vs. Owen, Razor vs. Diesel, Luger vs. Tatanka, Undertaker vs. Undertaker, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Long-time PWTorch.com columnist Greg Parks returns to “Then and Now” to reflect on the 1994 edition of WWF Summerslam. They review the entire card, which featured a Match of the Year candidate in Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart in a steel cage for the WWF Championship and a Worst Match of the Year candidate in the Undertaker vs. Undertaker main event. Also discussed are the pivotal year in general that was 1994, “Macho Man” Randy Savage’s role as a host and commentator in general around this time, the state of the women’s division then vs. now, the negative effect of the Million Dollar Corporation, turning Tatanka heel as opposed to Lex Luger, and more.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO