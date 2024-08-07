FREE PODCAST 8/7 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk AEW’s sellout in D.C., Road to All Out videos, is Seth representing WWE well, 24/7 OBGYN skit, ROH TV change (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-8-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discussed AEW’s sellout in D.C. for the TNT premier, latest predictions on their first TNT TV rating and our Twitter poll results on that topic, the stellar AEW Road to All Out videos with Tully Blanchard and Shawn Spears, the latest on New Japan’s G1 tournament, will Cody land as a clear babyface or heel eventually, a discussion on whether Seth Rollins is representing WWE well with his higher profile social media cheerleading, why WWE should be ashamed of the detail work this week regarding the 24/7 OBGYN skit and the Roman Reigns vehicular homicide attempt angle, plus a variety of other topics including ROH’s TV format change.

