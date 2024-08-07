FREE PODCAST 8/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review GCW’s Now and Forever including Hardy vs. Gage, Warner vs. Justice, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review GCW’s Now and Forever, which turns out to mostly be a setup for bigger shows down the road but features a classic “I can’t believe this is real” main event between Matt Hardy and Nick Gage, plus Mance Warner battles his former stable mate Matthew Justice in perhaps the end of the Second Gear Crew Breakup, the Maharaja Raj Dhesi basically squashes Effy, and more. For VIP listeners, they drop in on House of Glory wrestling for the spectacle of Mane Event facing Charles Mason and Nolo Kitano in a brutal but also fairly ridiculous I Quit match and Mike Santana defending the HOG title against Steve Maclin.

