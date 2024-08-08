VIP AUDIO 8/7 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: MJF vs. Fletcher, Jarrett vs. Danielson, Hook returns, Steamboat, Storm-Mariah, Darby and Perry vignettes, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 7 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Jarrett vs. Bryan Danielson, Hook returns, Toni Storm-Mariah May, Darby and Jack Perry vignettes, Swerve-Danielson exchange, Ricky Steamboat special appearance, and more.
