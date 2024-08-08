FREE PODCAST 8/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lansdell: Danielson-Swerve, Fletcher’s upside, Steamboat, Ross, TK’s booking (177 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Chris Lansdell from PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite including the Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson heating up, Kyle Fletcher’s upside, Don Callis, Ricky Steamboat, Jim Ross, MJF, Jack Perry-Darby Allin, Tony Khan’s booking, is AEW on a downward trajectory as a business, and more with live caller, email, and chat room interactions throughout.

