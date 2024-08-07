AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/7): Keller’s report on Jarrett vs. Danielson, Fletcher vs. MJF, Bryan Keith vs. Shibata, Mariah May vs. Viva Van

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

AUGUST 7, 2024

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. AT LJVM COLISEUM

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

(1) MJF vs. KYLE FLETCHER – American Title Eliminator match



Excalibur introduced the show as MJF’s ring entrance took place. When MJF entered teh arena, a gigantic flag dropped behind him. They showed Will Ospreay watching on a monitor backstage. Don Callis joined in on commentary. Callis said he thinks friendship and business should be kept separate, in reference to Fletcher coming to the aid of Will Ospreay last week. MJF rolled to ringside and called Fletcher “an Australian oaf.” He told him to “lock up like a man” or he’d “leave this podunk town.” Fletcher waved him into the ring. When he offered a lock-up, MJF kicked in hte gut and then smiled. Fletcher scored quick two counts with a small package and a backslide and a sunset flip in rapid-fire sequence. MJF came back with an elbow to the chest of a charging Fletcher. A fan in the frot row held up a sign that said “MJF eats spaghetti with his hands.”

MJF worked over Fletcher’s shoulder and then landed a gut-wrench powerbomb into a near fall. MJF set up a Kangaroo Kick, but Fletcher kicked him as he charged. Both went down and were slow to get up.

They fought to ringside where Fletcher landed a running flip-dive over the barricade into MJF. He then struck a pose and pumped his fist with fans, who began chanting “Fletcher! Fletcher!” No, actually, they chanted “AEW! AEW!” Back in the ring, Fletcher landed a top rope elbowdrop for a near fall. Fletcher stood and soaked up the positive crow reaction. Callis said he might be enjoying the crowd reaction a little too much. MJF took over, giving credence to Callis.

With both down a minute later, fans chanted “This is awesome!” They stood and went forehead-to-forehead. MJF yelled that Fletcher wants to be Ospreay. MJF then spit at Fletcher. Fletcher fired back with a barrage of strikes. MJF poked Fletcher in the eye. MJF mugged for the camera. Fletcher kicked him in the jaw. MJF hit a Destroyer. Fletcher delivered a hard lariat. Both were down and slow to get up again. Excalibur said they were nearly half way through 30 minute time limit.

Fletcher lawn-dart drove MJF into the middle turnbuckle. Fletcher played to the crowd again before charging at MJF in the corner and landing a kick. MJF bit Fletcher to thwart a superplex attempt. MJF then set up a piledriver, but Fletcher slipped free and landed a piledriver for a near fall at 16:00. Callis got up from the broadcast table and walked to ringside.

Callis stood on the ring apron and snuck Fletcher a screwdriver to use as a weapon. Fletcher wound up, but decided against it and threw it aside. Taz said he did the right thing. MJF gave Fletcher a low-blow. Schiavone said he’s a subhuman. MJF gave Fletcher a Kangaroo Kick and a sheer drop brainbuster suplex for the win. Taz said Callis kind of screwed things up for Fletcher.

WINNER: MJF in 18:00.

-They showed Ospreay leaving the room he was in, but the door was blocked. He pushed through and ran toward the ring as MJF hit the referee and then put on the Dynamite Diamond Ring. A small “Ospreay” chant began. MJF hit Fletcher with the ring. MJF struck a pose, then lifted Fletcher’s bleeding forehead. He said the blood is on Ospreay’s hands. (How far was that room Ospreay sprinted out of once he pushed past the barricade?) Ospreay finally showed up to stop MJF as he set up a Tiger Driver. Ospreay called for help and then cradled his head.

(Keller’s Analysis: Very good match. And very good to see MJF showing how good he is in the ring more often lately. Ospreay’s reaction to Fletcher being hit with the ring felt over-the-top, especially considering how many big moves wrestler n0-sell regularly or barely sell. Fletcher sat up 30 seconds later and was conscious. So I could’ve done with the melodrama.)

-A vignette aired hyping the Jeff Jarrett vs. Bryan Danielson match. It included clips of Ricky Steamboat saying he’ll be there for him. Danielson said Steamboat has been a constant advocate for him.

-They went to the announcers on camera. Excalibur called it “a scary moment for Kyle Fletcher” but said he made it to the back with help. Excalibur also complimented Jarrett for helping motivate Danielson lately.

(2) MARIAH MAY vs. VIVA VAN

The bell rang 27 minutes into the hour.

Announced Matches & Segments