NJPW G1 CLIMAX 34 RESULTS – NIGHT 12: Wells’s results & analysis on Hirooki Goto vs. David Finlay, Konosuke Takeshita vs. El Phantasmo, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW G1 CLIMAX 34 NIGHT 11 REPORT

AUGUST 7, 2024

KORAKUEN HALL

TOKYO, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Commentators: Walker Stewart & Chris Charlton

(1) JUST 5 GUYS (SANADA & TAKA Michinoku) vs. UNITED EMPIRE (Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman)

Khan and Sanada did a brief teaser early on. Basic action other than a pair of Sanada planchas to get the crowd going. The Empire isolated Michinoku, who got a brief flurry on Newman before Newman finished him with the OsCutter. The Korakuen Hall crowd chanted for Khan before and after the match, and he ate it up.

WINNERS: Khan & Newman at 5:46. (*1/2)

(2) SHOTA UMINO & TOMOAKI HONMA vs. BULLET CLUB WAR DOGS (Gabe Kidd & Jake Lee)

The Dogs charged the babyfaces before the bell, skipping their entrance. Lee drove Umino into a barricade outside the ring as Kidd worked over fall guy Honma early on. The crowd chanted for Honma while he sold on the mat, and Kidd mocked Honma’s taunt rhythmically with the chant, drawing laughs. Umino and Lee got a showcase ahead of their must-win affair in their next tournament match. They both did some overselling to motivate the tags to their partners leading to Honma eating the pin after a running lariat from Kidd. Umino & Lee jawed on the outside after the match.

WINNERS: Kidd & Lee at 6:32. (*1/2)

(3) LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) vs. THE HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Dick Togo)

Charlton mocked Evil’s 19-second loss in his last tournament match against Zack Sabre Jr. It’s a little thing, but Takagi was billed above Naito in this match and his entrance was after Naito’s, which hasn’t happened since Takagi had his COVID-era IWGP championship run. It’s particularly odd as Naito is the champion at the moment. Evil & Togo jumped LIJ during their fist bump for some easy early heat. The match got messy on the outside early before settling in. House of Torture was dastardly, but didn’t go into full garbage mode. Naito got a rare submission win on Togo, tapping him out to Pluma Blanca.

WINNERS: Naito & Takagi at 6:14. (*1/4)

(4) BOLTIN OLEG (4 points) vs. JEFF COBB (8 points) – B Block

I still don’t expect Cobb to advance to the knockout stage, so this might be the kind of Oleg win that gets him a shot at Cobb’s TV Championship after the tournament is over. The hosses got in each other’s faces early.

The two grappled early with neither getting the upper hand before a clean break at the ropes. They continued to establish the even matchup for a minute or so before Oleg managed a takedown on Cobb, who immediately slipped to the floor to regroup. Cobb went back inside and the two set up another grapple, but Cobb threw a loud right at Oleg’s face to take the match to the next stage. Oleg fired up and put Cobb into the corner and stomped a mudhole.

Cobb got in his own strikes as he came out of the corner, putting Oleg down and surfing his body. Oleg started to power up from the move, so Cobb jumped off of him. Oleg got to his feet but Cobb caught him with a body slam. Cobb went for a standing moonsault but Oleg slipped away. Oleg hit a tackle from the second rope, and then missed a charge in a corner. Both guys hit dropkicks.

Cobb hit a backsplash in a corner, but Oleg held on to him and hit a belly-to-back suplex. Oleg hit a corner splash, a shoulder tackle and a splash for a two count. Oleg tried his deadlift spot on Cobb, who reversed and did the spot himself on the big Oleg (just twice, though) to a wowed reaction. Cobb missed a lariat and Oleg put him down with a side suplex. Oleg then did manage his deadlifts, and he did four on the even bigger Cobb. Oleg hit the Boltin Bomb backsplash out of the corner for a two count.

The two went into some late-match reversals and Cobb hit the hammer and sickle for two. Cobb hit his standing moonsault right after for a long two. Cobb went for the Tour of the Islands but Oleg reversed and hit Kamikaze for a near-fall. Oleg got in some shots but Cobb hit a superkick and a running lariat. Cobb finished Oleg with a Tour of the Islands.

WINNER: Jeff Cobb at 10:17. (***)

(Wells’s Analysis: An enjoyable hoss fight as Cobb continues a strong tease to make the knockout stage and Oleg continues to quietly improve against a differing series of opponents. Cobb is alone at the top for the moment, but he’s likely to lose both of his remaining matches against David Finlay and Yota Tsuji, so he’s likely a red herring there)

(5) EL PHANTASMO (w/Jado) (4) vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (6) – B Block

ELP has been doing a sad-sack storyline throughout the tournament, but he wore his flashy light-up jacket here for the first time as a visual cue that “the light is on again,” as the announcers put it.

ELP got a crowd chant early on, but a good number of fans responded by chanting for Takeshita. The two shook hands to a pop. Takeshita took down ELP early with a block, but Phantasmo responded with a dropkick and a kip-up, again signifying a livelier end to his tournament after the sluggish-by-design opening. Takeshita went for a back suplex but Phantasmo rolled through. The two missed a series of their big shots early and they reset.

The two bumped together in the ring, then exchanged a few forearms. Takeshita ducked one but hit one in the midsection, and the two finally crumbled to sell the forearms from the other man. Takeshita laid out ELP with a suplex and Jenkins pointed out the stat that Takeshita came into this show with the longest combined G-1 match time in B Block so far. Takeshita charged ELP to a corner, then missed with a knee and went sailing over the top in a bump that he takes regularly. Phantasmo charged him with a dive and Takeshita ended up flipping over the barricade, which was closer than ever to the ring, nicking some fans in the front row. ELP hit a risky moonsault over the barricade and into Takeshita and summarily into the seats after some fans had been cleared by some Young Lions.

The match headed back into the ring and ELP laid out Takeshita and covered for two. Takeshita hit his feet and the two went to another forearm exchange. They each missed some spots and ELP jumped himself right into a Takeshita Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Takeshita rolled to the outside and pulled out a table, still dented from yesterday’s Gabe Kidd spot. Referee Kenta Sato tried to stop Takeshita from moving ELP toward the table. Both guys ended up on the apron and Phantasmo teased a CR2 through the table, but Takeshita fought it off, hit a flash knee and teased a suplex through the table. Phantasmo locked his arm over the rope. The match went up in the corner, still near enough to the table for a spot.

Phantasmo got in some rights, then hit a huracanrana into the ring. Phantasmo hit Thunder Kiss ’86 for a two count that would have been a more believable finish if someone had already gone through the table. ELP set up CR2 but Takeshita flattened out and fought it off. Takeshita got in a big boot but ELP hit a poison rana and a running lariat. Phantasmo hit CR2 for a very long two, and it was a more believable near-fall, but the damn table is still sitting out there unbroken.

ELP tuned up the band and set up Sudden Death, but Takeshita rolled to the floor, conveniently to the table side. Phantasmo booted Takeshita, who crumbled on the table. Phantasmo went all the way up in the corner but couldn’t complete a spot as the table was buckling under Takeshita, who had to set it up again. On the apron, Takeshita set up a Tombstone piledriver and actually nailed it through the table to a loud reaction. The camera caught ELP’s back, which had been lashed open by the table and was bleeding a decent amount. Takeshita reentered the ring and Phantasmo did some pratfalls outside the ring, getting blood all over the mat before reentering at 19.

Takeshita got in a big right, but ELP surprised him with an inside cradle for two. ELP hit Sudden Death for the most believable near-fall so far. The two crawled to their knees and threw some rights, but Phantasmo’s had very little on them. He crumbled after a series of rights from Takeshita. The blood was really starting to flow from Phantasmo’s lower back. Takeshita downed ELP, who spit on him and caught him with a trap pin for two. After a series of reversals, ELP hit a victory roll for two but Takeshita rolled through for a German suplex and a fighting spirit kick-out from ELP. Takeshita hit a running knee, this time for two. Takeshita hit Raging Fire for the win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita at 17:22. (****1/4)

(Wells’s Analysis: These two matched up beautifully and had themselves what seems like it could be the match of B Block so far, though there are a few other contenders, mostly also featuring Takeshita. This essentially removes Phantasmo from contention, though he comes out of it gaining a lot, and the crowd chanted loudly for him after Takeshita took his leave and Jado helped him to the back. How are the last three matches supposed to follow this?)

(6) YOTA TSUJI (6) vs. HENARE (6) – B Block

The two charged at one another for an early stalemate. They went to a forearm exchange and a couple more blocks before Henare put Tsuji on the mat. Tsuji returned the favor right after. Henare wanted a test of strength and Tsuji obliged. They were visually equals in that department for a minute or so before they each went for suplexes. Tsuji landed through one and Henare hit a disaster kick to finally break the stalemate.

Henare laid in some rights and asked Tsuji to do the same, and Tsuji now wasn’t hitting as hard as Henare. Henare charged in a corner and hit a lariat there. Henare hit a standing senton and covered for two. Henare hit some kicks to the back of a seated Tsuji, and Tsuji asked for more and absorbed a shot. Tsuji got to his feet and they reversed some spots before Tsuji strung together some shots and a curb stomp.

Tsuji hit a huracanrana after a rope run. Henare exited the ring and Tsuji hit a tope con giro. The crowd chanted for him. The ref started a count and the two reentered. Tsuji hit a lung blower for two. Tsuji laid in some kicks to the back. Henare fought to his feet and growled in defiance. The two exchanged suplex attempts and Henare finally managed one.

In the corner, the two exchanged some reversals and Tsuji hit another stomp. Tsuji set up Henare on the top turnbuckle and then laid in some rights from the second ropes. Tsuji put up Henare and hit a back body drop out of the corner. The two met in the middle of the ring and Tsuji laid in some rights. Henare absorbed them and threw one of his own that put Tsuji on the mat. They went to kicks and then back to arms. Henare slammed Tsuji with a berserker bomb for two.

Henare stomped the mat in the corner and charged. After some reversals, Henare got in some stiff kicks to the chest of a kneeling Tsuji. The third shot laid Tsuji on the mat. Henare ran the ropes but Tsuji caught a kick and absorbed some shots before hitting a hard lariat for two. Tsuji hit a release suplex for two. Curb stomp by Tsuji. Tsuji went for the Marlowe Drop but Henare moved and laid out Tsuji. Both guys sold on the mat.

Each of them rolled to ropes across the ring from the other. They met for more stalemates in the center until Tsuji hit a knee lift. Tsuji charged in with a knee and Henare leaned into it and no-sold. Henare ate a bunch of palm strikes, then hit his own flurry. The two each hit some knees and Henare managed Rampage for two. After some selling, Henare got up first and hit a running knee in the corner. Tsuji flipped through Streets of Rage and hit a headbutt. Tsuji ducked a lariat and hit the Gene Blaster. After he sold the finish, Henare asked Chris Charlton if he was eliminated. Charlton said he was in, just barely, but had to win out.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji at 15:38. (***1/2)

(Wells’s Analysis: Henare is a goal-line running back. If you need two stars he’ll get you three and change, and if you want five stars he can get you three and change. Chris Lansdell remarked to me that Henare draws opponents of all different kinds into his flavor of match, and it’s a steady spot for him in the upper(?) midcard. Tsuji continues his upward trend that will no doubt lead him to the knockout stage)

(7) YUYA UEMURA (6) vs. REN NARITA (6) – B Block

Narita jumped Uemura before the bell, of course. Narita got dumped but yanked Uemura crotch-first to the post and then wrenched his leg around the post. Narita pulled Uemura to the floor and charged his knee into the mat around the ring. Narita charged Uemura to a barricade. Narita rolled Uemura back inside and continued working the leg, stomping on it after draping it over the bottom rope. He jumped on the leg, drawing some boos.

Narita scoffed at some chants for Uemura. Uemura got in a strike from below, then some chops. Narita raked at Uemura and dumped him again, then charged his worked knee hard into the post, drawing more boos. Referee Marty Asami exited the ring and checked on Uemura as Narita went back inside and posed. Asami reentered and started the count. Uemura got back in at 12.

Narita kept up the stomps and then threw some forearms in the corner. Uemura reversed their positions and laid in some fiery chops. Narita raked the eyes to boos. Narita missed in the corner as Uemura hopped over him, but on his landing, Uemura sold the knee and buckled. Uemura caught Narita with an arm drag, then a basement dropkick. Uemura chopped Narita in the corner, then charged in with some chops. Back suplex by Uemura got two.

Uemura went up, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru showed up and shoved Uemura from the top to boos. Uemura tried to reach a bottom rope as Narita spiked the bad knee again and then worked a submission. Uemura flailed in every direction as Narita kept repositioning. Finally Uemura reached a rope, but Narita held on until Asami started counting him up.

Narita went to the top and missed, and Uemura clotheslined him over and out. Kanemaru jumped to the apron and Uemura laid him out too. Uemura got a running start from a 45 degree angle and hit a plancha on both Narita and Kanemaru. Uemura rolled Narita inside and went up and hit a high cross-body for two. Jenkins told the story that Uemura is yet to ever beat Narita in a one-on-one.

Uemura hit a German suplex with a bridge for a long two. Uemura went for the deadbolt and Narita held on to the ref. With the ref’s attention turned, Kanemaru spat whiskey in the face of Uemura, but Uemura ducked and it hit Narita. Narita went for the push-up bar but Uemura stomped it away and hit a dragon suplex for a long two. Narita shoved the ref aside and hit a low blow, then hit the Double Cross for the win.

WINNER: Ren Narita at 11:42. (**1/2)

(Wells’s Analysis: It picked up at the end, but it was a dirty, plodding beatdown by design for much of its runtime. I’m genuinely stunned at this result as I thought this was the year for Uemura to move further. He could still get there as there’s still a logjam of guys at the top, but mathematically it’s hard to make it work. If this is the beginning of Uemura running to the top, Narita was the right bastard to make it harder on him)

(8) HIROOKI GOTO (6) vs. DAVID FINLAY (w/Gedo) (8) – B Block

The crowd chanted for Goto upon his entrance, picking up where the previous crowd left off after his victory over Takeshita in one of the tournament’s best matches.

Stalemate to open. They locked up and Finlay went to the hair and pushed Goto to the ropes. He took a swing and Goto ducked it and snapped on a headlock. He grounded Finlay, who went for the hair to attempt to break. Goto held on until Finlay shoved him for a rope run that resulted in a series of arm drag attempts that ended up with Finlay out on the floor. Finlay charged in and Goto laid him out with a shoulder tackle. Finlay hung Goto on the top rope and hit a Russian leg sweep. Goto bailed and Finlay followed.

Finlay charged Goto into a barricade against the fans and bit Goto’s skull to boos. Finlay stomped down on Goto, who still lay prone on the hard floor past the mat. Finlay rolled Goto into the ring. Finlay wanted to cover but referee Red Shoes Unno wasn’t having it until Finlay hit a wrestling move, so Finlay struck Goto and covered for one. Finlay went for the hair again and Red Shoes shook his head. Finlay put Goto on the mat with a European uppercut.

Finlay choked Goto on the mat and the crowd booed. Goto tried to strike his way into it and Finlay shut down a couple of flurries until Goto hit a running lariat, at which point both guys sold on the mat. Goto charged and hit a spinning heel kick in the corner, then a side suplex for two. The crowd chanted Goto’s name, far from the first time. The two exchanged some forearms until Finlay hit a clothesline that sent both guys over and back out to the same side.

Finlay sold for a moment, then did some push-ups in Goto’s face and flipped him the double birds. Finlay charged Goto to a barricade, then peeled some of the mats off of the hardwood floor. Finlay tried a powerbomb but Goto rolled through. Finlay tried another, but Goto powered up for a back body-drop to the wood. Finlay caught Goto and charged him to a barricade again and finally, Red Shoes started counting them both out. Finlay said “You’re not getting off that easy” and rolled Goto inside.

Finlay took Goto to a corner and bit his finger. Red Shoes started washing his hands of the match and he got in Finlay’s face aggressively. Finlay hit a running elbow, but when he went for another, Goto charged and hit him with a boot there. Ushigoroshi by Goto and both guys sold on the mat.

The two got to their knees and exchanged forearms. They increased in speed as they got to their feet. Finlay strung some together but Goto caught him with a reverse GTR and a lariat that turned him inside out. Goto went for GTR but Finlay caught him with a crucifix for two. Goto hung up Finlay and hit a draping GTR. He dragged Finlay to a cover for two. Goto again went for GTR but Finlay hit Oblivion for two.

Finlay hit a buckle bomb and then a powerbomb. He made a cocky mounted cover for two. Finlay responded to the latest Goto chant by flipping off the audience. Finlay wet up a suplex and Goto fought it. They alternated attempts and Goto hit Shouten Kai, the move that won him this tournament in 2008, to create separation. Both men sold for a good while as Red Shoes checked on them.

Gedo jumped to the apron and got his shellalagh to Finlay, who swung and missed. Goto got it and tossed it behind him. Stiff kick and a back suplex by Goto got two. Finlay reversed GTR and went for his finisher but Goto caught the knee and hit a headbutt. The crowd was wild. Goto fought to trap Finlay’s hands and hit GTR for the three. The crowd chanted loudly along with his music.

WINNER: Hirooki Goto at 17:49. (***3/4)

(Wells’s Analysis: It took a good while to get going, mostly by design as Finlay was fighting dirty, but whatever deal Hirooki Goto made with the fountain of youth continues to pay off as he put in another fantastic performance as the groundswell grows and the crowds keep getting louder for him. I’m a huge Goto fan and I’d love to see this happen, but I imagine the win and the strong run are likely in preparation for an eventual shot at the Global Championship Finlay holds)

-Goto got some mic time. He thanked everyone for coming to (the sold out) Korakuen Hall. He said the Goto family was here tonight, and the camera got a shot of his young son and daughter, sitting on chairs on the floor (away from the ring enough that they wouldn’t be hit by stray legs). He quipped that because daddy did his best, they have to do better on homework tomorrow. His daughter covered her face with her dress and cried to an “awwwww” reaction. He smoothed it over with the daughter and shouted some final promises to the crowd. He went out to his children and picked up his daughter, clearly the younger of the two. She hugged him close and the crowd loved it. The three walked out together and Charlton used the word “groundswell” to describe what’s happening with Goto not three minutes after I typed it.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Though it was an imperfect night, it was leagues better than the last B Block show I covered, which didn’t have the fire of the Phantasmo-Takeshita match or the greatness of Goto, who’s being booked late in the shows with two main event wins as the crowd responds to him like a bona fide star for the first time in years. Unfortunatly, his remaining matches are with Henare and Phantasmo, one out and one close to it, which are likely matches he’ll lose as everyone settles into the middle of the pack so nobody looks bad. Until I have to deal with that, though, I’ll hold out some hope that Goto could possibly actually win this thing. I have the strongest of recommendations for the Takeshita-Phantasmo match and would suggest you catch Goto-Finlay as well. I’ll hit the final B Block show a week from now. Sean Radican will cover the penultimate A Block show tomorrow.