FREE PODCAST 8/10 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag – Keller & Powell: (8-9-2019) Mailbag and Summerslam match-by-match preview (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag and PPV Preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-9-2019) guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They took an in-depth look at Summerslam’s line-up with match by match predictions and analysis of the hype and look at what’s next. They also weaved into the conversation related email questions from that week’s WKPWP Mailbag. They finished with some non-Summerslam topics from the Mailbag including the underrated 205 Live and its future and the live-Smackdown TV experience.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO