VIP AUDIO 8/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-5-2006) – WWE Smackdown Review: “Worst Smackdown episode ever” including JBL’s commentary, Batista’s third loss in row, more (50 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the August 5, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. The discussion includes theories on Batista’s booking, whether WWE is concerned about pushing Kennedy or protecting against a potential investment in Batista, what three consecutive TV losses could mean to Batista, King Booker’s first week as champion, what’s missing from the act, Rey’s booking, Chavo’s unheelish speech, Turkay’s debut, poor Matt Hardy, JBL’s commentary, Smackdown lacking purpose and direction, the state of the Smackdown brand following the injuries and wellness fall out, and much more…

