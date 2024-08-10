VIP AUDIO 8/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-4-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: CM Punk’s ECW debut, Flair-Foley dispute, TNA expansion, Hogan-Summerslam, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hulk Hogan’s value to Summerslam and the ramifications of him potentially being off the show due to an injury.

In-depth analysis of the Ric Flair-Mick Foley feud, their on-air and off-air dynamic, examination of specific tactics being verbalized by both, and where reality and fiction are meeting.

Comparing Mick Foley to brawler legends of the past such as Bruiser Brody, Terry Funk, Harley Race, and Stan Hansen.

Was TNA ready to expand to two hours?

Smackdown storyline reaction including the Rey Mysterio-Chavo Guerrero-Vickie angle.

C.M. Punk’s ECW debut

The declining American PPV buyrate problem

Why WWE needed to stop giving away big name match-ups on TV three times a week.

