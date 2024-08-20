FREE PODCAST 8/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Can Nice Punk work, Bash in Berlin hype, on-site correspondent, video callers (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to discuss WWE Raw with live video callers, chat room interactions, emails, and an on-site correspondent. Topics include whether Nice Happy Punk is a prudent or just necessary pivot for him and can it be effective, is Rhea Ripley the most popular wrestler in WWE today, should Pete Dunne have beat Sheamus instead, is WWE laying sneaky groundwork for a Randy Orton heel turn, what’s going on with New Day, and more.

