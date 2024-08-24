FREE PODCAST 8/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: KO says everyone he turned on had it coming, Solo reassigns Fatu, live callers and chat interactions (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Nicholas Barbati to discuss WWE Smackdown including these topics: Is Kevin Owens inevitably turning on Cody Rhodes? Did his comment about people he’s turned on having it coming make it more or less likely he’ll turn on Cody? What about Solo Sikoa reassigning Jacob Fatu as his enforcer and ordering him to give up the tag title? Plus Nia Jax-Tiffany Stratton, Street Profits, L.A. Knight, Grayson Waller & Austin Theory, and more with live video caller and chat room interactions.

