AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (8/24): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

August 24, 2024

When: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Where: Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 4,233 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 4,236.

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Lio Rush & Top Flight vs. Pac & Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli – Wild Card in Cardiff Trios match
  • The Conglomeration vs. Undisputed Kingdom – Trios match
  • Hook vs. Big Bill
  • Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron
  • Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jay Lethal
  • Jeff Jarrett vs. Ariya Daivarı
  • Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway in action
  • The story of Toni Storm and Mariah May narrated by Ben Mankiewicz

