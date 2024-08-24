AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (8/24): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, August 24, 2024
Where: Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 4,233 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 4,236.
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Lio Rush & Top Flight vs. Pac & Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli – Wild Card in Cardiff Trios match
- The Conglomeration vs. Undisputed Kingdom – Trios match
- Hook vs. Big Bill
- Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron
- Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jay Lethal
- Jeff Jarrett vs. Ariya Daivarı
- Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway in action
- The story of Toni Storm and Mariah May narrated by Ben Mankiewicz
