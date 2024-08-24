AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (8/24): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Where: Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 4,233 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 4,236.

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Lio Rush & Top Flight vs. Pac & Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli – Wild Card in Cardiff Trios match

The Conglomeration vs. Undisputed Kingdom – Trios match

Hook vs. Big Bill

Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jay Lethal

Jeff Jarrett vs. Ariya Daivarı

Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway in action

The story of Toni Storm and Mariah May narrated by Ben Mankiewicz

