AEW COLLISION REPORT (8/17:) Britt Baker in action, New ROH Tag Team Champions, Hologram remains undefeated, a Texas-sized Number One Contender

AEW COLLISION REPORT – EPISODE 58

AUGUST 17, 2024

ARLINGTON, TEXAS AT ESPORTS STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

[HOUR ONE]

-Cold open Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

(1) BRITT BAKER vs. HARLEY CAMERON

The fans were very behind Baker. After Cameron is locked in a headlock takeover, both women exchange pinfall attempts. Cameron hit a clothesline and got a near fall. Cameron laid in shoulder blocks and knees into Baker’s body. The fans cheered, ” DMD!” Baker fired up with a clothesline and swinging neckbreaker for a near fall. Cameron hit a Shining Wizard for a near fall. In the match’s final moments, Baker hit a Sling Blade and a Curb Stomp to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Britt Baker in 4:51

(Brian’s Thoughts: I was underwhelmed by the match. I’ve been impressed by the brief glimpses from Cameron in the ring, but I needed to see more from Baker in the match. To be positive, this is Baker’s only second match since returning from a severe health scare. I hope she can level up next Sunday Night at All-in against Mercedes Moné.)

-Post-match, Mercedes Moné, and Kamille came down to the ring. Baker went for a kendo stick, which Kamille caught, breaking it over her knee. Afterward, she beat down Baker.

-A recap video was shown earlier this week where AEW announced All-In next year in Arlington, Texas.

-Jim Ross, the Mayor of Arlington, was shown in the front row.

-A recap was shown of Sammy Guevara returning and recent ROH tapings.

(2) DUSTIN RHODES & SAMMY GUEVARA vs. THE UNDISPUTED KINGDOM (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) – ROH World Tag Team Title Match

Taven and Bennett double-teamed Rhodes early. Rhodes made the tag into Guevara and he ran wild. The fans chanted,” Sammy!” Rhodes and Guevara did a double tranquila pose and followed up with a double team flap jack for a near fall. Taven and Bennett brawled with Guevara on the outside. [c]

After the break, Bennett worked over in Guevara. Bennett nailed a dropkick and got a near fall. Guevara hit a Spanish Fly from the top rope onto Taven. Sammy finally tagged in Rhodes. Rhodes ran wild. Rhodes hit the Cross Rhodes for a near fall. Rhodes did another Cross Rhodes onto Taven. The Beast Mortos and Roderick Strong entered the ring to distract the official. Strong hit a sick kick on Rhodes, but Taven only got a near fall.

The match broke down with the Von Erichs, Cage of Agony, and the Conglomeration all brawling on the outside. Taven went for an inside cradle and got a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Guevara hit Taven with a cutter from the top rope. Rhodes followed up with the Final Cut onto Bennett. Guevara finally went to the top rope to a flying Senton Bomb. Rhodes covered Bennett for the pinfall victory and to capture the ROH Tag Team Titles.

WINNERS: Title change Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara in 12:00

(Brian’s Thoughts: Entertaining, chaotic energy from start to finish. I’m surprised the creative direction was to strap up Guevara so quickly, but if you see what AEW/ROH is doing long term in Texas, making tag team the face of one of T.V products makes logical sense.)

-A highlight package featuring Machine Head and AEW wrestlers picking Bryan Danielson or Swerve Strickland.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Chris Jericho backstage, and it was confirmed that Jericho will wrestle Tommy Billington this coming Wednesday on Dynamite.

(3) HOLOGRAM vs. ANGELICO

Angelico nailed an arm drag and held a hold against Hologram’s back. Hologram followed up with a leg whip and a topé to the chest of Angelico. [C]

After the break, Hologram ran back and forth through the ropes and hit a head scissors dive from the top rope. Hologram hit a DDT for a near fall. Hologram hit a slam and went for a splash from the top rope but missed. Angelico went for cradle and got a near fall. Hologram and Angelico both exchanged pin attempts. In the match’s closing moments, Hologram went for another cradle pin attempt; he locked in Angelico’s legs to ensure he couldn’t escape, and Hologram pinned Angelico for victory.

WINNER: Hologram in 8:02

(Brian’s Thoughts: Another great win for Hologram. He beat a great mat wrestler with mat wrestling.)

-A video package featuring the Tiger Driver 91 was shown.

(4) JACK PERRY vs. DANNY ORION

WINNER: Jack Perry in 1:15

-Post-match, Perry put Orion in a body bag.

[HOUR TWO]

-A recap video highlighted the history of the Bang Bang Gang, House of Black, and the Patriarchy. Afterward, Christopher Daniels confirmed a four-way at All In in a London ladder match.

(5) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. LIO RUSH

The story of the match is Rush using his speed as an advantage. Rush hit a stunner for a near fall. The fans cheered for both men throughout. [C]

After the break, Rush went for Poison Rana, but Castagnoli used his strength to block the move. Rush went for a dive, but Castagnoli caught him like a small child. Rush rushed Castagnoli, but Castagnoli threw Rush over the barricade. Rush made it back in the ring before getting a count-out loss. The fans chanted “AEW!” In the match’s closing moments, Rush went for frog splash, but Castagnoli avoided Rush. Castagnoli then threw Rush in the air for a lift-and-drop European Uppercut to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Claudio Castagnoli in 8:50

(Brian’s Thoughts: Great chemistry from both men. One of the louder reactions from the crowd all night.

-Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway were backstage, and it was confirmed whoever wins the zero-hour mixed tag match the winner will get to decide the stipulation for the CMLL Title match at All-Out.

-Eddie Kingston was filmed from his home and called out Bryan Danielson.

(6) MARIAH MAY vs. DIOR

WINNER: Mariah May in 0:35

-Post-match, Toni Storm came on screen. Storm closed the promo and said, “My child Wembley is waiting. Let’s give them a show.” Mariah then attacked Dior for the shoe after the match.

(Brian’s Thoughts: May looked like a killer and made quick work for Dior. Storm cut a great promo in only the way Storm can do. I’m intrigued to see what AEW does with this program on the go-home show next week.)

-Max Caster did a promo backstage.

(7) FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood), vs. THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster w/Billy Gunn)

Harwood and Bowens started the match, wanted to grapple, and exchanged stiff shoulder blocks. Wheeler nailed Caster with a shoulder block and followed up with the scissoring gesture. Bowens laid in hard chops and blows to the head of Harwood. Caster and Bowens both hit back body drops. Wheeler laid out Caster on the floor with a stiff clothesline. [C}

After the break, Bowens was tagged in and he ran wild. Bowens hit a running knee for a near fall. Wheeler grabbed Bowens for a quick roll-up for a near fall. Caster hit a suplex, and Bowens hit a cross body onto Wheeler for a close near fall. The fans chanted, “This is awesome.” Harwood hit the Steiner Bulldog for a near fall. [C}

After the break Harwood and Bowens exchanged hard chops in the middle of the ring. Harwood hit a DDT, and both men were laid out in the middle of the ring. Both men tagged in their partners, and Caster and Wheeler exchanged stiff strikes while sweating bullets. Wheeler hit a Gory Special for a near fall. The Caster hit a powerbomb for a near fall. Harwood went for the spiked power driver, but Caster dove from the top rope to hit a crossbody for a near fall. The fans gave all four men a standing ovation.

Bowens hit a nasty Dragon Leg Whip on Harwood. Bowens went for a sharpshooter, but Harwood reversed into a sharpshoot of his own. Wheeler locked in a sharpshooter of his own. Bowens escaped the hold and hit a Fameser for a close near fall. Arkady Aura announced that there were five minutes left in the match. FTR hit the Power and Glory suplex but got a close near fall. The fans chanted, “Tag Team Wrestling!”

Harwood and Wheeler looked for the Shatter Machine, but it was blocked. The Acclaimed hit the Shatter Machine, but Wheeler kicked out. Caster hit the Mic Drop, but Harwood was able to stop the count. All four men battled and exchanged strikes on their knees. FTR finally hit the Shatter Machine, but Caster just made it in time to break out the pin attempt.

“One minute remaining” was called. In the closing moments, roll-ups were exchanged, and all four men were laid out. Harwood managed to hit a shoulder block to attempt one more cover, but the bell rang at the 30-minute time limit.

WINNERS: A draw in 30:00.

-Post match, both teams brawled as the show went off the air.

(Brian’s Thoughts: FTR closing out the AEW Collision residency with a great tag team match seems very in character for them. Kudos to the Acclaimed for going the distance with FTR.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: It wouldn’t be the way I would cap off an enormous success – an eight-week ESports Arena residence in Arlington, Texas – to spend forty-eight hours to arrive at the ultimately obvious result. The foundation for All In, a more significant and promising collaboration with the state of Texas, was laid by this show and residency, regardless of the general status of the AEW Tag Team Division.

