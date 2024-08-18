FREE PODCAST 8/18 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (8-19-2019) Keller & Heydorn talk King of the Ring, New Tag Champs, The Fiend attacks another legend, live callers, on-site report, mailbag (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (8-19-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Zack Heydorn to talk with live callers and answer mailbag questions along with a conversation with an on-site correspondent from Toronto, Ont. They talked with live callers about a wide range of topics including the start of the King of the Ring, New Tag Champs, The Fiend attacks another legend, Roman Reigns’s improved demeanor, Sasha Banks’s first heel promo, and much more.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.