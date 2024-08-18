FREE PODCAST 8/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Tony Donofrio joins Greg to discuss latest additions to AEW All In card, plus preview of WWE Bash in Berlin top matches, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tony Donofrio to break down, with those in the YouTube chat, the additions to the AEW All In card based on television this past week. They also talk about the top matches slated for WWE Bash in Berlin and answer email questions on a variety of related topics.

