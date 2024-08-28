10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (8-28-2014): William Regal introduced as new NXT G.M., Bayley vs. Sasha Banks, plus The Ascension, Tyler Breeze, Adrian Neville

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

August 28, 2014

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] NXT tag champs The Ascension head out to the stage for a match. They are facing two unnamed folks. Both O’Brien and Viktor look like they’ve put some effort into shedding a few spare pounds. Perhaps a main roster call-up is on its way?

Rich Brennan, Alex Riley, and Jason Albert are in the announcing booth.

1. THE ASCENSION (KONNOR O’BRIEN & RICK VIKTOR) vs. PAIR OF JOBBERS

“Let’s go jobbers” chant as The Ascension pick apart the jobbers. Basic Ascension squash.

WINNERS: The Ascension in 1:06.

Post-match, Rick Viktor asks if the winners of the tournament will really be #1 contenders or just more victims. O’Brien promises total “anih-jah-lation” and that they will rise.

The New NXT GM is introduced, and it is William Regal. Regal has been good in this role in the past, particularly on NXT Redemption a few years ago. Unfortunately this means that we likely won’t be hearing his fantastic commentary any longer.

Regal says it is an honor and a privilege to be named the General Manager. His first act is to announce the #1 contender to the NXT Championship. He asks Adrian Neville to come out to the ring to hear it. Neville has a suit on for a professional look. Neville congratulates Regal and says he’s proud as a fellow Britton. He asks who is next in line for the title. Regal says he has a big responsibility and has to think, but Tyson Kidd decides to interrupt. He is acting as if Regal named him the #1 contender.

Kidd refers to Regal as “William” and accepts the invitation that he wasn’t actually extended. Tyler Breeze cuts off Kidd. Breeze acts as if Kidd was named, and says that “everyone deserves a title shot ahead of him, including his wife.” Sami Zayn dances his way to the ring, too. He agrees with Breeze that a lot of people deserve it more than Kidd, or Breeze, and that’s him.

Neville says he’d like to face Kidd, which makes him celebrate… and Breeze… and Zayn. He volunteers for a Fatal Four-way. Regal says this wasn’t what he had in mind, but he books it.

[ J.J.’s Reax: This felt so “Raw Booking” in the presentation, but it worked because Neville was the one to suggest the match. Great way to put Neville over as a strong babyface. WWE’s typical booking uses the Fatal Four-way as a punishment by a heel GM to punish a face champion, by happily suggesting the match, Neville looks fearless. ]

[Q2] New interviewer Veronika interviews Regal and congratulates him. He says that tonight’s main event will be Tyson Kidd and Tyler Breeze against Sami Zayn and Adrian Neville. Was that William Regal or Teddy Long speaking?

Sasha Banks has new music and an update to her look. She’s facing Bayley.

2 – BAYLEY vs. SASHA BANKS

“Bayley’s gonna hug you” chant as Banks paintbrushes then slaps Bayley, so Bayley rams her into the corner. Banks with aggression int he corner. Banks is just wrecking Bayley. Banks looks like she’s been reading the Chris Jericho guide to heel offense. Bayley with a sudden forearm, then the “belly to Bayley” off the ropes (formerly the Hugplex”) for the surprise win.

WINNER: Bayley in 3:18. I hate that Banks took the loss here, but the women’s roster is too thin for anyone else to be used. Banks “punches above her weight” on offense, her moveset is something I’m using to seeing from the heavyweight men, with lots of power moves. It gives her a real nasty “pitbull” presentation. I like it.

Post-match, Renee Young gives an in-ring interview, asking how it feels to be headed to the title shot at Takeover. Bayley says this has been a lifetime dream. Charlotte comes out to the ring. She cuts down Bayley for crying (never mind her gushfest at the last Takeover). Charlotte tells her to quit before she embarrasses herself, and tells the crowd to shut up. In the Heel Move of the Week, she then tells the crowd to be quiet so she can hear Bayley talk. Bayley puts Charlotte on notice. Charlotte vows to destroy Bayley, but Bayley is standing her ground. She wishes Charlotte good look and extends a hand. Charlotte walks away with a nasty look, and says “I warned you” from the stage.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Charlotte’s strongest mic work by a mile. She was extremely convincing on the mic and really made Bayley be who you want to cheer for. ]

Bull Dempsey makes his way to the ring. He is facing Angelo Dawkins, he is dressed like he is headed to high school in 1987. He does some lame dancing routine. I think he has Percy Watson’s old glasses or something. Inset promo from Dempsey telling Mojo Rawley that he is going to need a priest when they meet at Takeover. Love the promo, direct and to the point.

3 – BULL DEMPSEY vs. ANGELO DAWKINS

Dempsey picks Dawkins apart in the corner. Dawkins wants a Sunset Flip, but Dempsey sits down, then deliberately rolls off after two to deliver more offense. Sick knee lift.

[Q3] Dempsey runs Dawkins’ face on the ropes. Dawkins tries to fight out of the corner. Dawkins gets caught and eats the Bulldozer.

WINNER: Bull Dempsey in 2:50. Dempsey makes basic brawling offense enjoyable with his presence.

Backstage, The Legionnaires talk to Devin Taylor, laughing about ambushing Amore and Cassady last week. Lois says that he’s proud to accept the match challenge on behalf of Lefort, who suddenly gets very serious. They speak in French, Lois indicates that it isn’t a big deal.

4 – NXT champion ADRIAN NEVILLE & SAMI ZAYN vs. TYSON KIDD & TYLER BREEZE

Neville and Breeze start it off. They trade mat work until Neville brings Zayn into the match. Rapid tags keep Breeze contained. Atomic drop then Breeze gets sent over the top. Kidd jumps in and gets beat up too. Neville climbs on Zayn’s back to hit a corkscrew moonsault. “Neville’s awesome” chant. Indeed. Neville gets cornered by Kidd and Breeze for a moment. Neville and Kidd trade kicks on the apron. Ref break lets Breeze hit a superkick on Neville.

[ Break ]

Neville is still in trouble out of the break. Breeze and Kidd are staying on the same page. Neville with a surprise dropkick to Kidd’s knee out of the corner to tag Zayn in.

Zayn runs Kidd over. He brings Breeze into the ring and takes them both out. Zayn with a sit-out powerslam to Kidd for two. The crowd is all for Zayn. Kidd elbows out of a suplex and hits a spinning neckbeaker for two.

[Q4] Breeze tags in but Zayn hits the exploder suplex into the turnbuckle. Zayn crawls to Neville for the tag. Springboard dropkick flatten Breeze then a running moonsault. Kidd breaks up the tag then knees Zayn off the apron. Neville fights off the illegal double team. Kick to the head drops Breeze, but Breeze crotches Neville before he can hit the Red Arrow. Zayn tries to interfere and accidentally nails Neville with the Helluva Kick and is upset with himself. Zayn checks on Neville, but Kidd and Breeze are too busy arguing to capitalize. Zayn hits Breeze with the Blue Thunderbomb. Kidd clears Zayn and covers Neville for the win.

WINNERS: Tyson Kidd and Tyler Breeze in 10:11. This was the match you expected from these four.

Post-match, Zayn blindsides Kidd with a vicious Helluva Kick, then goggles the title. Zayn sells that he may be willing to do “whatever it takes” to win the title.

Final Reax: Other than the continuation of WWE’s disgusting habit of painting black wrestlers with the singing and dancing gimmick and some Raw-ish booking moves, this was a really good episode. Charlotte sold me 100 percent that she is the Ronda Rousey of NXT and Bayley is going to be a speed bump in her path. Bull Dempsey is a ton of fun. Neville looks great going into Takeover, the tag match made me eager to see these four in the ring for 30 minutes with no limits, and Zayn impressively made me wonder what his attitude will be going into Takeover.

