FREE PODCAST 8/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review GCW’s Homecoming Weekend including Warner vs. Janela vs. Christian ladder match, Hardy & Janela vs. Cardona & Lloyd, more (75 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review a curated selection of matches from GCW’s Homecoming weekend including the long awaited ladder match with Mance Warner vs. Joey Janela vs. Blake Christian to settle the World Title controversy, Matt Hardy teams with Janela to face the dastardly duo of Matt Cardona & Broski Jimmy Lloyd, Mike Bailey tackles (literally) Zilla Fatu, the heartbreaking split of Los Macizos, plus our live adventures at Keystone State Wrestling Alliance’s outdoor shore, and much more. For VIP listeners, it’s even more Homecoming excitement in the form of Masha Slamovich vs. Megan Bayne and Sidney Akeem vs. Tony Deppen.

