VIP AUDIO 8/28 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Danielson reveals his plans as champion, Moxley returns with mysterious actions, Swerve-Hangman cage match challenge, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 28 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring All In fallout and a quick turnaround to building AEW All Out next week. Bryan Danielson closed out the show revealing he will not retire until he loses his title, and the Jack Perry stepped up to be his first challenger. Also, Ricochet debuted against Kyle Fletcher, Jamie Hayter returned to the ring, Hook’s next challenger set up for FTW Title, Kazuchika Okada does more comedy, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO