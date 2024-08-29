FREE PODCAST 8/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Heydorn: Fast-track to All Out, mysterious Moxley makeover, Jack Perry to face Danielson in first defense (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brass Ring Media’s Zack Heydorn to discuss AEW Dynamite including the All In fallout and the fast track developments headed to All Out next week including Bryan Danielson issuing an open challenge and Jack Perry answering it. What is this mysterious makeover for Jon Moxley? Why are we still talking about Swerve Strickland invading Hangman’s house? Should Ricochet have won more decisively and more quickly in his Dynamite debut? And much more with live caller, email, and chat room interactions.

