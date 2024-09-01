30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (8/22/1994): Lex Luger vs. Crush, plus Bret Hart-Owen Hart recap, Diesel, Undertaker on King’s Court, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

AUGUST, 22, 1994

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO AT BEEGHLY CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

-This two match Raw was an abbreviated version of Sunday Night Slam, a two hour special that aired on USA Network the night before. Jim Ross and Gorilla Monsoon called the matches on Raw. Vince McMahon and Randy Savage hosted the program live from WWF studios. Savage predicted, “If the DNA matches, there’s a 99 percent chance Lex Luger sold out to the Million Dollar Man.”…

(1) Lex Luger defeated Crush. Halfway through the match Ted DiBiase came to ringside. Luger went on an offensive flurry with clotheslines and a powerslam, but Crush kicked out. Crush then took over with a punch, reverse kick, and salto backbreaker. Before covering Luger, DiBiase offered Crush a handful of money to leave Luger alone. Crush slapped the money out of DiBiase’s hands in a babyface-like move. When Crush turned around, Luger nailed him with a flying metallic forearm for the pinfall…

-Savage was handed an envelope and announced that the DNA does match and Luger sold out…

-The Bret Hart-Owen Hart feud was recapped…

-The interview with Owen Hart from WWF Superstars was replayed…

-The in-ring interview with Bret Hart from Sunday Night Slam was replayed. Hart said his family is coming in from Calgary because the cage match will finally put an end to their feud…

-The Leslie Nielson skits were replayed…

-The celebrity softball game between WWF Superstars and Chicago Media All-Stars was replayed…

(2) Diesel pinned Typhoon after Typhoon charged him and he raised his boot and hit Typhoon with a clothesline…

-Razor Ramon & Walter Payton spoke about SummerSlam…

-The Undertaker “King’s Court” was replayed…

Strong Points: Just an average preview show. Nothing special, nothing horrible… [WK]

