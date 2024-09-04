20 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (Dallas, Tex.): Orton vs. Triple H, Shawn Michaels vs. Kane, plus Batista, Christian, Regal, Ric Flair, Trish, Maven, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWF Raw house show report

September 5, 2004

Dallas, Tex. at American Airlines Arena

Report by Matt Millner, PWTorch.com correspondent

(1) Maven pinned Chuck Palumbo.

Stacy beat Molly Holly in a dance off which led to a six woman tag match.

(2) Stacy & Victoria & Nidia beat Gail Kim & Trish & Molly. Victoria’s team wins with Steven Richards in drag helping ward off Tyson Tomko

(3) Ric Flair beat Shelton Benjamin while hooking the tights. Thank God Flair won; Benjamin’s timing was horrible but Flair was in great form and really had the bad guy routine down. He even came out at the beginning of the show and berated the Dallas fan. He said some pretty touchy stuff that had most of the fans hating him, which made for a great heel performance.

(4) Chris Benoit beat Batista with the crossface. Batista actually had quite a few fans in my sitting area 3 rows from ringside. A few girls were saying they loved him throughout the entire match. Pretty funny. Good match.

(5) La Resistance beat Christian & Tomko and Eugene & William Regal. Tyson Tomko was pinned by Eugene to eliminate him and Christian. However, Eugene took the pin when one of La Resistance cheated and got the win. (Sorry I can’t remember if it was Conway or Sly.

(6) Shawn Michaels pinned Kane. Lita came out to promote their match at Unforgiven and announce that they weren’t going to wait for the pay-per-view and argued with Kane a little. Lita was wearing a tight black dress and was showing a bit of a belly. I wasn’t sure if she was really pregnant, but she was sure showing tonight and it looked real and not like a prop. I’m out of the loop on that whole deal so I didn’t know until tonight. Good match with lots of action. Hopefully the Unforgiven match will be good also. Shawn didn’t sell any injury, which was good in my opinion because it made for a better match.

(7) Randy Orton beat Triple H to retain the World Heavyweight Title. Randy held off attacks from Flair and Batista and a knocked out Ref (good old Earl) to get the RKO on Triple H for the clean pin. The crowd seemed to like Orton fairly well. Triple H had his core of fans, but Orton was definitely the fan favorite.

Notes: I really enjoyed this house show. It had no slow points and all of Raw’s key players were there. The American Airlines Center in Dallas was not packed by any means. No seats in the upper section were offered and there were still a lot of empty seats in all the other sections. I would guess there were over 1500 fans, but that is a total guess. Everyone was really into all the matches though, which made it a real fun time.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (9-4-2014): Charlotte vs. Bliss, plus Sami Zayn, CJ Parker (Juice Robinsin), Neville (Pac), Tye Dillenger (Shawn Spears), more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: Overthink Mondays – WWE Bash In Berlin edition