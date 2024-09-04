FREE PODCAST 9/4 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Jericho-Bray, McMahon influence, Cena-Lesnar, “Growing up Bella” segments, TNA’s grim future (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-2-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss the previous night’s Raw, John Cena’s comeback promo, Nikki-Brie segment’s pros and cons, evaluating progress of Roman Reigns, TNA’s future, weekly Global Force Wrestling update, and more.

