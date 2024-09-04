WWE RAW HITS & MISSES (9/2): Joe Tessitore, Ripley’s promo, Dragunov vs. Dominik vs. Dragon Lee, Sheamus vs. Kaiser vs. Strowman, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Joe Tessitore on commentary: Tentative Hit

Of all of the new play-by-play guys we’ve seen over the years, Joe had the best overall first night. There were a few rough patches, but overall I thought he and Wade Barrett were in sync and did well together. I say tentative Hit, because the wheels could fall off the wagon as time goes on, but for his first night, I thought he did a good job.

Rhea Ripley Promo: Hit

You usually can’t go wrong with Monday Night Mami on the mic. I still enjoy the program with Liv Morgan and Dom Mysterio, but eventually they’ll have to pull the trigger on the Morgan/Ripley Championship match. Dom continues to generate great heat and that cheesy moustache adds to his sliminess as a character (no offense to anyone with a similar moustache out there!)

American Made vs. Alpha Academy: Hit

Nice to see the Creeds and Nile pick up the win here. The match went longer than I anticipated, but the action stayed fresh and didn’t seem to overstay its welcome.

Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega: Minor Miss

First: I love Zelina Vega, but some of her matches just seem a bit…off. I never try to be too judgmental, as I’ve never wrestled in the ring, but I’ve seen many of her matches wow me and then some simply don’t click with this viewer. Baszler needed the win, as Pure Fusion Core (I still can’t take to that name) seem to lose a lot. If they want to be considered a “power group”, they need to rack up a decent string of wins.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dom Mysterio: Hit

I think the match could’ve gone a bit longer, especially after Dom was run out of the match, but overall a fun Triple Threat. I think Dragunov is special and the guy can go with anyone. I loved his work in NXT: UK and was so happy to see him come stateside when that brand folded.

Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre vs. Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane: Hit

I know I’m probably in the minority, but I didn’t like to see Dawn & Fyre drop the titles so quick into their run. The Women’s Tag Championships have hot potatoed so often, that no team has been able to get over as credible champs. I like Fyre & Dawn’s win here to hopefully solidify them a pretty good tag team. That bump onto the table by Sane looked unplanned, here’s hoping Sane didn’t get any type of injury from it.

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Braun Strowman: Hit

I was really surprised to see Strowman get the win here. I thought the injury angle would’ve been a decent way of his not getting the win. Kaiser still continues to one of my favorite wrestlers on the roster. There’s something special about him and I can’t imagine he won’t win one a championship sooner than later.

Finn Balor & J.D. McDonagh vs. Damian Priest & Jey Uso: Hit

Fun tag match, that unfortunately makes The Judgement Day look like a watered down version of the original (they seem to lose a lot). I guess, to be fair, the excuse can come from the aid of Ripley in this case. I never get a chance to say this, but I think McDonagh is one of the best bump men in the business. He takes hits like they were shot out of a cannon, but in a good way.

